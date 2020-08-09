The Milwaukee Brewers added Hylton High School graduate Alec Bettinger to its 60-man player pool Saturday.
The right-handed pitcher reported to the Brewers' alternate training site in Appleton, WI.
Bettinger was a candidate for Milwaukee's pool when Major League Baseball teams initially formed their roster the first week of July.
The right-hander entered the season as Milwaukee’s 20th ranked best prospect by Baseball America. He left Feb. 4 for Milwaukee’s spring training facility in Arizona for some extra work with the Brewers’ minor-league staff before the rest of the minor leaguers were scheduled to report in March.
Once the coronavirus pandemic shut down spring training in mid-March, Bettinger headed to Norfolk where he remained working out with his former University of Virginia teammate Connor Jones.
In 2019, Bettinger led Double-A Biloxi in innings pitched (146.1),increased his strikeout rate to 9.68 per nine innings and lowered his walk rate to 2.16. He was 5-7 overall with a 3.44 ERA in 26 starts.
He was in line to start the season at Triple-A San Antonio.
Bettinger is the third local player to earn a spot in an MLB player pool. Battlefield graduate Nick Wells (Washington Nationals) and Hylton graduate Andre Scrubb (Houston Astros) are the others. Scrubb, who pitched in high school with Bettinger, has since been promoted to the big-league squad.
