Hylton High School graduate Alec Bettinger will make his Major League baseball debut today as the Milwaukee Brewers’ starting pitcher against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers at 2:10 p.m.
The Brewers called up Bettinger Wednesday from its alternate site in Appleton, WI.
Bettinger was promoted to replace Corbin Burnes on the roster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.