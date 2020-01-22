Hylton High School graduate Andre Scrubb is one of 19 non-roster invitees who will attend Houston Astros’ major-league spring training. He is one of nine pitchers on that list.
The Astros will begin spring training with 59 players (31 pitchers, 28 position players). That total includes 40 players on the 40-man roster.
Astros pitchers and catchers are scheduled to arrive Feb. 13. The first full team workout is Feb. 17.
The Dodgers traded Scrubb to Houston in July. For the season, the right-hander went 6-1 with a 2.78 ERA with 76 strikeouts in 41 games.
