Hylton High School graduate Andre Scrubb made his Major League Baseball pitching debut Tuesday night as a member of the Houston Astros.
On Tuesday night against his former organization, Scrubb pitched 3.2 innings in relief. He gave up no earned runs, struck out two and walked three in the Astros’ 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Scrubb replaced Joe Biagini on the Astros’ 30-man roster Tuesday after Biagini went on the injured list with shoulder soreness. A member of Houston's 60-member player pool, Scrubb had been practicing with other prospects at the Astros' alternate training site at the University of Houston.
Scrubb is the second Hylton graduate to reach the majors, joining Mike Colangelo. Scrubb is the first product of a Prince William County public school to play for a major-league team since Gar-Field graduate Jeff Baker in 2015.
Overall, Scrubb is the seventh Prince William County public high school graduate to reach the majors.
Scrubb began as a non-roster invitee in the Astros’ 2020 major-league spring training camp. In four appearances, the 25-year-old reliever allowed one run on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 4.2 innings.
The Dodgers traded Scrubb to Houston last July. For the 2019 season, the right-hander went 6-1 with a 2.78 ERA with 76 strikeouts in 41 games.
After Los Angeles selected Scrubb in the eighth round of the 2016 Major League Baseball First-Year Draft out of High Point University, he quickly developed into a prospect for the Dodgers. He’s been named to two all-star games at the Single-A and Double-A levels.
After returning home to New Jersey once the baseball season stopped, Scrubb worked out with other local pro baseball players Brandon Bielak (Astros), Nick Dini (Royals) and Brandon Martorano (Giants).
