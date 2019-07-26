Hylton High School graduate Andre Scrubb is now with the Houston Astros' organization.
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Thursday they had traded Scrubb to the Astros in exchange for infielder Tyler White.
Scrubb has spent the entire season with Double-A Tulsa, primarily as a reliever. He recorded a 6-1 record with a 2.45 ERA in 29 games. He was named to the Texas League All-Star Game.
The Dodgers drafted Scrubb in the eighth round out of High Point in 2016.
In four minor-league seasons, Scrubb has a 21-6 career record with a 2.37 ERA.
