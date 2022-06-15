Fox Semones has moved on to the Arizona Diamondbacks' organization.

The Diamondbacks purchased the Hylton High School graduate's contract from the Odgen Raptors of the independent Pioneer League and will assign him to one of its minor-league affiliates. In 14 games with Ogden, Semones hit .228 with one homer, three RBI, 16 runs scored and nine stolen bases.

The Raptors drafted Semones eighth overall following the Pioneer League's tryout camp April 1-4 in Tucson, Arizona.

The infielder/outfielder played his college baseball at James Madison University. In his final season (2021), he hit .282 with 15 runs scored in 21 games before wrist surgery ended his season.

In 2017 at JMU, he was a freshman all-American, third-team all-CAA and a CAA all-rookie team selection after hitting .306 with 27 runs, three homers and 21 RBI.

As a sophomore, he earned third-team all-conference honors again, hit .291 and led the Dukes in home runs (seven) and slugging percentage (.460).