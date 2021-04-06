Hylton graduate Fox Semones was selected as the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week for baseball.
A red-shirt senior at James Madison University, Semones went 7 for 13 this past weekend in helping the Dukes win its first series of the season by defeating College of Charleston.
Semones hit .538 with two doubles, a homer, three runs scored and three RBIs. He leads the CAA with a .433 batting average, which is 37 points higher than the next hitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.