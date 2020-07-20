James Madison University’s baseball team announced Monday that Hylton graduate Fox Semones will return for a fifth year.
Semones planned on turning pro if a Major League Baseball team offered him a contract as an undrafted free agent following the completion of the five-round draft June 10-11. But Semones never heard from an MLB team.
Instead, he will take advantage of the NCAA’s spring sport eligibility relief and compete for the Dukes in 2021 as a graduate student. The NCAA offered the extra year to seniors whose spring seasons were shortened because of the coronavirus.
A four-year starter for JMU, Semones has a career .281 batting average with 16 homers and 92 RBIs in 163 games.
He is a three-time all-CAA pick, including being a first-team selection 2019 as a utility player. An excellent student who graduated in May with an undergraduate degree in engineering, Semones was the recipient of JMU’s 2019-20 CAA Institutional Male Scholar-Athlete award.
Battlefield graduate Brady Harju is also returning for JMU. A starting first baseman since transferring to the Dukes as a junior from Frederick Community College, Harju has hit .291 with nine homers in 68 games (65 of which he started).
“We have two seniors in Brady Harju and Fox Semones coming back, who both have been impactful players in our program during their time here,” said head coach Marlin Ikenberry. “To have their leadership and presence in our program is something that excites our coaching staff. We are thankful to be able to continue to share moments and memories together.”
