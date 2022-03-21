Armed with an engineering degree from James Madison University, Fox Semones can do something besides play baseball for a living.
But before he shelves his aspirations for good, the Hylton High School graduate needs to know something else: Can he make it as a pro?
“You are only young once,” Semones said. “I felt like I still have a little talent to get it done.”
The 24-year-old gets his first shot when he attends an Atlantic League tryout March 22-23 in Melbourne, Fla. Players pay a $299 registration fee with the hopes of receiving one of the 20 guaranteed contracts offered at the end of the tryout when the 10-team league holds a draft.
The league’s two newest members, the Staten Island Ferryhawks and the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes, split the first 12 picks in the draft with six each, followed by the eight returning teams rounding out the final selections.
From there, who knows? The Atlantic League is a springboard for players signing with a Major League Baseball organization.
Semones enters the tryout with at least one team expressing interest already: the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.
The infielder/outfielder caught their attention after team representatives saw him perform Feb. 7 at the R&D Baseball Pro Day in Herndon. Semones said he didn’t think the team members knew his baseball background when R&D owner Rob Riley encouraged the Blue Crabs to take a closer look at Semones.
But Semones didn’t care. He was grateful for the opportunity to display his abilities without any setbacks.
“It was refreshing all in all,” Semones said of his pro day performance. “I surprised myself with how hard I was throwing. I feel like I’m going in the right direction.”
Semones arrived at this point following an up-and-down college career at JMU.
He was a freshman all-American, third-team all-CAA and a CAA all-rookie team selection in 2017 after hitting .306 with 27 runs, three homers and 21 RBI.
As a sophomore, he earned third-team all-conference honors again, hit .291 and led the Dukes in home runs (seven) and slugging percentage (.460).
With his speed, versatility and arm strength, Semones’ best opportunity for selection in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft came in 2019.
Semones said two MLB clubs contacted him during the middle of the draft’s third and final day to gauge his signability. He presented a dollar amount but said the teams passed. In retrospect, Semones believes his asking price might have been too high. And he was disappointed at not being drafted, especially when some of his JMU teammates heard their names called.
But he pressed on, hoping for another chance in 2020. A team might have selected Semones if the draft ran its full length. The COVID-19 pandemic, though, ended that possibility with the two-day draft reduced to five rounds instead of the usual 40.
Once the draft concluded, teams could sign players as undrafted free agents, but Semones, who hit .250 with a team-high four homers in 16 games, received no offers.
With schools allowed to grant an extra year of athletic eligibility due to the pandemic, Semones returned to JMU in 2021. But things did not improve. During batting practice at the season-opening series at the University of North Carolina, Semones felt pain in his left wrist.
Semones had surgery, and his final college season ended barely before it began. He played in only 21 games with 18 starts, hitting .282 with 15 runs scored.
Out of college eligibility, Semones stood at a crossroads: move on or keep pushing. Despite the injury, Semones believed he still had something to offer a pro baseball team, whether an independent one or one affiliated with a Major League organization.
To figure out next steps, Semones reached out last fall to Kyle Hayes.
Hayes, Semones’ teammate and roommate at JMU, suggested working out at R&D to develop a plan. Hayes provided a roadmap for Semones. After going undrafted himself, Hayes played independent pro baseball in 2021 before the Kansas City Royals signed him in the offseason.
With his wrist fully healed, Semones trained under Hayes, Riley and James Roberts at R&D starting in December. The results encouraged him.
“The hardest thing was the mental part,” Semones said. “With the wrist getting better, my confidence gets better and I don’t have to worry about it.”
Those who know Semones understand why he’s taken this path instead of beginning the next phase of his life. He plans to use his degree. And people plan to give him that chance.
But pro baseball takes priority right now. He’s come so close before reaching this point that he has no desire to let anything else stand in his way. He seeks closure. Once he has it, then he will move on without regret.
“It would be a shame to sit in a chair when I’m 24, 25 when I like what I’m doing now,” Semones said.
