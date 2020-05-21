With the Major League Baseball Draft just under three weeks away, teams have begun reaching out to Fox Semones with one request. They want to know if he’s open to signing as an undrafted rookie free agent.
In each case, Semones gives the same answer.
“I’ve told them that if you give me a shot, I will go for it,” the Hylton High School graduate said.
The June 10-11 draft is only five rounds this year instead of the usual 40. With the coronavirus pandemic delaying the start of the season, MLB and the players’ association agreed to the reduction of rounds as a cost-saving measure, while allowing teams to sign an unlimited number of undrafted players for no more than $20,000 each.
The draft will cover picks 1 through 37 on the first day and conclude the next day with the final 123 selections. Teams must wait until June 14 at 9 a.m. to contact a player about signing as a free agent.
Semones entered his senior season at James Madison University with a legitimate chance of being selected if the draft ran its full length. But with the changes in the number of rounds, Semones knows the free agent route is the likeliest way he would begin his pro career this year.
Semones has the option of going back to JMU for one more season after the NCAA allowed schools to grant spring sports seniors an extra year of eligibility.
But believing the decision to go pro now makes the most sense. Semones sees no benefit in waiting.
He’s graduated from JMU. He is ready for the next level. And he doesn’t want to risk injury if returns for another year. Age is also a factor since Semones turns 23 in December.
“If I can do it this year, it’s best,” Semones said.
Semones’s speed, versatility and arm strength are his main selling points to pro scouts.
A four-year starter for the Dukes, Semones has played second, third base, shortstop, left field, centerfield and pitcher in his college career. In 2019, he was named to the CAA first team as a utility player.
A number MLB teams tracked him before the NCAA cancelled the spring sports season in mid-March because of the coronavirus. Semones hit .250 with a team-high four homers and recorded a CAA-leading nine hit by pitches. He also scored 12 runs in starting all 16 games for the Dukes.
When the college season ended so abruptly, Semones took some time to think through his options.
“It was too hard to start planning,” Semones said. “I sat back and took it easy.”
If he does not sign with any MLB team, Semones is prepared to come back to JMU as a graduate student.
“I see it as a win-win,” Semones said.
