Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.