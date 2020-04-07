Sean O’Regan is careful how he describes Kayla Cooper-Williams’ interest in a pro basketball career so people don’t misread her intentions.
He’s clear there’s interest. But it’s limited.
Cooper-Williams has been upfront from the start about her plan to complete her master’s degree in sport and recreation leadership at James Madison University, while serving as a graduate assistant on the women’s basketball team as she prepares to someday becoming a coach.
But here’s the flipside: Cooper-Williams is also an intriguing pro prospect. A two-time Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year for the Dukes, Cooper-Williams has the size (6-2), the athleticism and the skillset to make an impact in the post.
There is a happy medium. Cooper-Williams could play professionally and finish her degree without sacrificing one for the other. But even then, the Hylton High School graduate will only do so on one condition.
If given the opportunity to compete at the next level, Cooper-Williams will only consider the WNBA. Nothing else.
“She’s not going to chase a basketball dream to play in Sweden,” said O’Regan, James Madison University’s women’s basketball coach.
O’Regan said no WNBA team has contacted him about Cooper-Williams. When teams call, they ask about guard Kamiah Smalls, the CAA player of the year.
But some WNBA team could draft Cooper-Williams without talking to JMU coaches. O’Regan has seen it before. In 2015, the Atlanta Dream selected JMU center Lauren Okafor with the 34th overall pick.
Cooper-Williams is in position to be the next former Duke center drafted. At least one site projects her as a third-round pick (No. 33 overall to Las Vegas). The WNBA is scheduled to hold its annual draft April 17 starting at 7 p.m. without any players, guests or media in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The WNBA announced Friday that it will postpone the start of training camps, which were scheduled to begin April 26, and the regular season, which was scheduled to begin May 15.
Calling her one of the hardest working players he’s coached, O’Regan said he’d love to see Cooper-Williams have a shot at the WNBA.
“You watch her play and she dominates the game in so many ways,” O’Regan said.
Cooper-Williams finished as the Dukes’ all-time career blocks leader. This season, she led the CAA in blocks (3.0 a game, which was ninth best in Division I) and tied for second in rebounds (9.2 per game).
Cooper-Williams averaged 6.3 points a game this season. She’s capable of scoring more if needed and she’s an underrated passer.
But for all her success at JMU, Cooper-Williams never focused solely on a professional basketball career. Even now, she won’t hire an agent to help promote her. In some ways, that approach fits her personality.
When her college career came to a sudden end in mid-March with the cancellation of the CAA Tournament followed by the NCAA Tournament because of the coronavirus, Cooper-Williams remained her usual reserved self. She was disappointed, but kept her emotions in check.
If JMU had failed to win the CAA Tournament title and receive the automatic NCAA Tournament berth, it had a very good chance of earning an at-large invite. Instead, she was the only member of the team to have competed in the NCAA’s, which she did as a freshman.
“She’s not a crier,” O’Regan said. “That’s how she is … She’s not a big talker.”
There are other reasons she’s refrained from fixating on a pro basketball career.
The game has taken a physical toll on her. After earning CAA rookie of the year honors the season before, Cooper-Williams suffered a torn ACL during an exhibition in November of 2016 and missed the rest of the season.
O’Regan said she ended this season playing with a partially torn labrum in her shoulder.
“She’s taken a beating,” O’Regan said. “It’s the nature of the beast playing inside.”
Cooper-Williams also has no interest in following the career path of her older brother Chris, a Forest Park graduate who starred at Old Dominion University. Chris has played overseas since the 2013-14 season for four different teams.
“That lifestyle doesn’t appeal to her,” O’Regan said.
For the moment, Cooper-Williams is back home in Woodbridge keeping a low profile.
If the WNBA works out, she still plans on returning to JMU. There should be enough flexibility in the schedule to allow for both.
O’Regan looks forward to Cooper-Williams coming back and working on his staff.
“We’ll have a desk ready,” O’Regan said.
