Maddie Hool finished her college softball career as a national champion.
The senior second baseman helped Christopher Newport University win its first national softball title Tuesday in the NCAA Division III best of three series win over Trine University.
Hool hit a double that scored two runs in the Captains’ 3-0 championship-clinching win over Trine University.
CNU completed the season with a 47-1 record and won its final 24 games. This was the Captains’ first national softball title in the program’s 38 years.
Hool was named a first-team National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) selection this season as well as a first-team all-Coast to Coast Athletic Conference pick.
She hit a career-high .397 in 2022 with 33 RBI.
