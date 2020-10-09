Hylton High School graduate Matt Burrell has signed with the Tucson Sugar Skulls of the Indoor Football League.
The offensive lineman began his college career at Ohio State and finished at Sam Houston State. An all-state lineman at Hylton and a four-star recruit, Burrell played in 25 games over two seasons with Ohio State.
Duke honors Migli
Battlefield High School graduate Olivia Migli was named the Duke Student-Athlete of the Week.
A freshman for the Blue Devils’ women’s soccer team, Migli scored the game-winning goal against third-ranked Clemson Sunday.
Migli has played in all five of seventh-ranked Duke’s matches and is second on the team in shots (seven) and shots on goal (four). She is fourth in points with two.
Folkes commits to Charlotte
Former Unity Reed basketball standout Isaiah Folkes committed to Charlotte for men’s basketball Oct. 2.
Folkes is in his first year at the Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut. Folkes had over 20 offers, including ones from Georgetown, George Mason, Old Dominion and James Madison.
Folkes is the fourth member of Putnam’s team to commit to a Division I school, joining Bensley Joseph (University of Miami), Elijah Hutchins-Everett (Penn State), and Sean Durugordon (University of Missouri).
Williams to compete in All-American Bowl
Unity Reed senior defensive lineman and Ohio State commitment Tyleik Williams has committed to the 2021 All-American Bowl in San Antonio TX. The game is Jan. 9 and will be televised on NBC at 1:30 p.m.
Williams originally committed to compete in the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando.
