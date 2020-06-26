Hylton High School graduate Ricky Slade announced Friday he will transfer to Old Dominion University.
A rising junior, Slade spent his first two seasons at Penn State before entering his name in the transfer portal in February. Slade entered the 2019 season as the Nittany Lions’ starter, but early on ended up being replaced in the starting lineup by Journey Brown. Slade totaled 47 carries for 214 yards this past season. He finished fifth on the team in rushing yards and sixth in carries.
Besides returning its top four leading rushers, Penn State also signed two four-star running backs for the class of 2020.
By heading to ODU, Slade reunites with former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne. Rahne is ODU's first-year head coach.
Based on NCAA transfer guidelines, Slade is expected to sit out a season at ODU before being eligible to play.
Slade arrived at Penn State as a five-star recruit. A four-year starting running back for Hylton, Slade finished his career with 5,540 rushing yards, second best in Prince William County history. He also recorded 72 rushing touchdowns and 7,643 all-purpose yards.
He was named the Virginia Gatorade Prep Football Player of the Year and the Class 6 offensive player of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.