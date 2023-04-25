If Hylton graduate Silas Dzansi goes undrafted, expect someone to sign him as an undrafted rookie free agent once the seven-round, three-day, NFL Draft concludes early Saturday evening.

The sixth-year Virginia Tech offensive lineman visited three NFL teams: The Dallas Cowboys, the Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hylton graduate Silas Dzansi waited his turn. Now the NFL beckons. Silas Dzansi looked at his Virginia Tech football teammates and wondered whether he belonged on the same field.

Dzansi started all 10 games at left tackle in 2022 for the Hokies.

“Dzansi has been a solid two-year lineman at Virginia Tech and comes with next level measurables,” wrote Pro Football Network draft analyst Tony Pauline. “He lacks agility as well as athleticism, but Dzansi is worth keeping on a practice squad for potential development at right tackle or guard.”

He performed before NFL scouts at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in January. In addition, the Memphis Showboats of the United States Football League selected Dzansi in the ninth round of its February draft.

Dzansi said he will watch the NFL Draft with family and friends in Blacksburg.