Travon McMillian likes having a plan in place rather than shooting from the hip. It’s how he operates, but even more so right now as he balances his football aspirations with the reality of every-day living.
While understanding he might never get another shot at the NFL, the Hylton High School graduate refuses to relinquish that dream yet either.
That’s why McMillian is ready on a moment’s notice to work out. If the schedule allows and he spots an open space outside, he pops his trunk and removes the cones and ladders so he can stay in shape in case an NFL team comes calling.
The flipside, though, is McMillian is also ready for life beyond football if his playing days are over. Knowing he needed to start this next phase without delay, McMillian has put his finance degree from Virginia Tech to good use by working as a financial analyst the last five months.
The dual strategy works. For now, he can pursue one opportunity without sacrificing the other by being pragmatic and hopeful at the same time.
“I’ve always tried to prepare myself if football ends,” McMillian said.
A year ago, McMillian figured he had more time to hold off thinking about a job outside of football.
After rushing for over 1,000 yards in his one season at the University of Colorado as a graduate student, McMillian signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent. The Steelers needed running backs and showed increased interest in him after his pro day when he ran a 4.47 40 and bench pressed 22 times.
The Steelers were the first NFL team to contact him about signing as a free agent. And McMillian agreed to terms just a few minutes before Indianapolis called.
At training camp, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin brought McMillian in front of the team and complimented him on some of his runs. But for all his momentary highlights, McMillian played sparingly during the preseason and was cut.
Afterward, Tomlin told McMillian the best way for him to make a team was through special teams, something he was capable of, but was never asked to do in college.
“I did everything I could, but when you are getting three to four reps at practice you can’t show what you can do when everyone else is getting 28 to 30,” McMillian said of his experience in the Steelers’ training camp.
McMillian said the XFL wanted to include him in their draft. But he declined. If he was going to receive another look from an NFL team, he wanted to stay healthy rather than wearing his body down.
Before the coronavirus shut things down, McMillian helped train high school football players as part of Kevin Johnson’s staff. Johnson tutored McMillian in high school and McMillian likes to work with players who were once in his position as highly recruited college prospects.
He has plenty to offer. He signed with Virginia Tech after a prolific career at Hylton. As a dual-threat quarterback he threw for 1,466 yards and ran for 1,668 yards and 23 touchdowns his senior season in earning all-state honors. He finished his career as Hylton's second all-time leading rusher with 3,802 yards.
The Hokies converted McMillian to running back in college and made him their featured ball carrier in 2015. As a red-shirt freshman, McMillian responded by rushing for 1,043 yards in becoming the first Virginia Tech running back to top the 1,000-yard rushing mark since David Wilson in 2011. McMillian was a third-team all-ACC pick by the media and won the VaSID’s offensive rookie of the year award.
But after Frank Beamer retired as head coach following the 2015 season, McMillian’s production dropped under new head coach Justin Fuente. With Fuente’s system rotating running backs, McMillian rushed for 671 yards in 2016 and 439 in 2017.
Feeling like there was no place for him on the football team anymore, McMillian graduated from Virginia Tech and signed with Colorado, where he rushed for 1,009 yards in 2018.
Based on his experiences, McMillian enjoys sharing with up-and-coming players what to look for, whether in recruiting or from a defensive scheme. No matter what happens, this much is true: McMillian will never totally let go of the game.
“It’s always going to be a part of me,” McMillian said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.