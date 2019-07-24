Hylton graduate Travon McMillian rises early to prepare for first NFL training camp

Travon McMillian arrived at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ weight room before anyone else each morning.

Players were not required to show up until 7 a.m., but McMillian preferred the early start. He’d done something similar since his Hylton days and saw no reason to stop now. The Steeler veterans reinforced his approach, encouraging him to follow a strict regimen.

He would get up at 5:50 a.m. and be out the door five minutes later. He’d make the five-minute walk from the hotel to the training facility, reading a Bible verse and devotional along the way for inspiration and peace, and then, with the lights already on inside the weight room, proceed to work out for 45 minutes before eating breakfast and preparing for 8 a.m. team meetings.

Knowing he still has plenty to learn once he reports for the start of training camp July 24, McMillian is looking for any edge he can to gain an inside track to make the final 53-man roster.

Starter James Conner, backup Jaylen Samuels and fourth-round pick Benny Snell Jr. are expected to be the Steelers’ top three running backs. McMillian will compete against veterans Trey Edmunds, Ralph Webb and Malik Williams for either a final running back spot on the regular-season roster or the 10-man practice squad.

Either challenge is daunting. Besides just doing well running the ball, chances are McMillian will also have to impress as a receiver and on special teams, two spots Virginia Tech or Colorado rarely used him in if at all during his college career.

But he’s ready to contribute wherever he can.

“I’m working hard to control what I can control and let God work,” McMillian said.

Undrafted out of Colorado, McMillian signed with Pittsburgh knowing the Steelers lacked running back depth. The interest was mutual following McMillian’s impressive performance at Colorado’s Pro Day March 6 in which he ran a 4.47 40 and bench pressed 22 times.

After watching the workout, Pittsburgh scout Kelvin Fisher told McMillian he planned on pressing the Steelers to sign McMillian. Fisher kept his word.

At 5:58 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time near the end of the draft's seventh round April 27, McMillian had just finished watching Colorado’s spring game in Boulder and was about to begin a hike. But the hike was put on a hold for a moment when Fisher called to ask him if he wanted to join the Steelers.

McMillian agreed to sign with Pittsburgh, just a few minutes before Indianapolis called to see if McMillian was interested in signing with the Colts.

McMillian spoke with his agent Peter Schaffer about how to respond to the Colts. They both agreed the Steelers provided the best fit so McMillian called the Colts back and told him he was going with Pittsburgh. The Colts wished him the best of luck.

McMillian left May 8 for Pittsburgh's rookie mini-camp and stayed through June 19 for OTA’s before taking a break prior to the start of training camp.

McMillian said he was nervous the first day of rookie mini-camp as he adjusted to the intricacies of a detailed system he’s never experienced before.

“You have to recognize things every fast,” McMillian said.

But he said the transition went well. The Steelers’ staff encouraged him to ask questions to gain a fuller understanding of what the coaches asked.

“I’m thankful,” McMillian said. “I am blessed with this opportunity. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

McMillian arrived at camp knowing some familiar faces. He played with Trey and Terrell Edmunds at Virginia Tech. Even though they are both competing for a roster spot at the same position, McMillian enjoys having Trey Edmunds as a teammate.

“It’s a healthy competition,” McMillian said. “We push each other.”

After OTA’s finished, McMillian returned home to Woodbridge to rest up. To stay in shape, he worked out at Athlete’s Addiction in Manassas under Deante Steele. He also allowed himself to sleep in a little bit. But that won’t last long.

Once training camp begins, he’ll be back to his routine of early starts.

“I don’t know who else to be,” McMillian said.