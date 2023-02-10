Hylton High School graduate Andre Scrubb will represent Great Britain at the World Baseball Classic.
The WBC is March 7-21 and features 20 teams.
A right-handed pitcher, Scrubb is currently a free agent. He played most recently with the Toros del Este in the Dominican Winter League.
Scrubb elected free agency in November. He battled injuries in 2022.
Scrubb began the 2022 season on the 60-day injured list as a member of the Houston Astros’ Triple-A affiliate Sugar Land.
He ended up pitching in five games with a 0-1 record and 4.05 ERA with Class Fayetteville.
In 2020 and 2021, Scrubb pitched for the Astros, going 2-1 with a 3.32 ERA.
