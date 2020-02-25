Hylton High School announced Monday it has hired Nate Murphy as its new head football coach.
Murphy replaces Tony Lilly who announced his retirement in January. In 10 seasons at Hylton, Lilly went 86-31 and reached the playoffs each year.
A 2006 Gar-Field High School graduate, Murphy served as the special teams coordinator and running backs coach in 2019 for Mountain View High School's football team.
Murphy is a former head wrestling coach at Hylton (2008-09), Manassas Park (2011-2012) and North Stafford (2012-2015).
He was also an assistant football coach at North Stafford from 2008-2015 where during his time there he coached the running backs, the offensive line and linebackers and was an offensive coordinator.
Murphy was out of coaching from Feb. 2015 to Feb. 2019 as he served with the U.S. Army.
Murphy was one of three finalists for the Woodbridge job that went to Alex Urquhart.
Murphy is Hylton's fourth head football coach since the school opened in 1991. He takes over Prince William County's most successful high school football game.
Since fielding its first varsity team in 1992, Hylton has only had two losing seasons, while winning three Group AAA Division 6 state titles.
The Bulldogs went 5-6 in 2019, losing to Patriot in the first round of the playoffs.
