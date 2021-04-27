Hylton's Trinity Mizelle scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning Monday to defeat visiting Forest Park 22-21 in both team’s softball season opener.
Forest Park jumped out to a 12-2 lead after the first inning. Hylton scored eight runs in the third to get within two. The Bulldogs added six runs in the fourth to take a 16-15 lead.
After Forest Park went 21-17 after six innings, Hylton scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings.
Hylton totaled 20 hits for the game Corinne Knapp went 5 for 7, including three doubles, with four runs scored and seven RBIs.
Kendall Gobin was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and four RBIs. Gobin hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh. Mizelle had two RBIs and five runs scored, Amiya Johnson was 3 for 4 with four runs scored and one RBI and Layla Fuentes was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Knapp was the starting pitcher and went 5.2 innings to pick up the win. She allowed eight hits and 11 earned runs, while striking out eight and walking four.
For Forest Park, Kassidy Garvey went 4 for 6 with a home run and double. She had 6 RBIs and scored 3 runs.
Lexi Murphy went 2 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBIs. And Madisyn Olson went 3 for 5 with 3 runs scored.
Anna Wolf had a great play from left field to end the 8th and keep the game tied. On a fly ball hit by Mizelle, Wolf caught it and threw out the runner tagging up from third to end the inning.
What the Hylton recap fails to mention is that Trinity came home off a game winning single by Ellie Rhodes.
