Onlookers asked head coach Nate Murphy the same question week after week: What’s going on with Hylton football?
Sure, the Bulldogs had experienced some down seasons since fielding their first varsity team in 1992.
But 3-7 finishes in 2021 and 2007 were an anomaly for Prince William County’s most successful football program. In its first 30 years of existence, the Bulldogs produced 23 playoff appearances, 26 winning seasons and three state titles.
Their first two coaches (Bill Brown and Lou Sorrentino) are in the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame. And Hylton's third coach, Tony Lilly, reached the playoffs in each of his 10 seasons. The three combined for a 250-80 record in 28 seasons.
So the bar is always set high regardless of the circumstances. Hylton wins. It always wins.
“It’s probably a bad analogy, but Hylton football is like an Alabama,” Murphy said. “There’s a tradition. Alabama had Bear Bryant and Hylton had Bill Brown as the head coach. Then came Lou {Sorrentino] and Tony Lilly. People don’t expect to see a poor season.”
And if they do, it’s a blip. So when Hylton goes 0-10, it definitely raises eyebrows. This doesn't happen at the Woodbridge school with nothing but a tradition of success.
Murphy gets it.
“I think we all understand why the [questions] are coming,” Murphy said. “I wish we had better answers.”
In his third year at the helm, the 2006 Gar-Field High School graduate knew Hylton was in for a long season. But he still thought they had a chance to win at least one game if not two in the face of a challenging non-district schedule.
Hylton opened with Patriot, Briar Woods and Battlefield, three teams with a combined 26-4 record who outscored the Bulldogs 147-13. The Bulldogs also experienced losses to teams they typically beat like Cardinal District rival Colgan. The Sharks defeated Hylton for the first time this season since they began playing each other in 2017.
A combination of factors led to the Bulldogs' nadir.
Eight players, including five starters, transferred out before the season began. The Bulldogs played many players who had no varsity experience or football experience at all.
They also struggled with numbers overall, a reflection of Hylton’s declining enrollment figures. Based on its projected enrollment, Hylton, which dressed 30 players for junior varsity and 26 for varsity, is just above the cutoff between Class 5 and Class 6 classifications. The Bulldogs compete as a Class 6 school, the state's highest classification.
Then there were injuries to key returners like junior offensive linemen Xavier Arrington and Devin Collins, two projected three-year starters. Arrington missed the whole season and Collins was out for all but the opening game. Standout defensive end Sean Leach, meanwhile, played seven games with a torn labrum.
Hylton remained competitive at times, losing 22-20 to Osbourn Park. Hylton was in position to score on its final drive, but stalled at the OP 30-yard line as time expired. The Bulldogs trailed Gar-Field 6-0 at halftime.
And they played Forest Park tough in their regular-season finale Friday in an eventual 37-19 loss. In that game, the Bulldogs had one touchdown called back because of a penalty that would have kept them within seven of the Bruins at 20-13.
"I'm big enough to take the blame and have it pinned on me," Murphy said of the 0-10 season. "I don't mind taking it for us all."
Murphy is grateful for the support he’s received from Hylton’s administration and other coaches at the school. Among them is Barry Smith, the boys basketball coach. They understand the situation and know Murphy is doing the best he can do.
“[Smith] has experienced the good, the bad and the ugly,” Murphy said. “You just have to keep plugging away.”
