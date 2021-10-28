football generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

A number of local high school football games have been rescheduled due to Friday's expected inclement weather.

Below is the updated schedule:

THURSDAY, OCT. 28

Battlefield (8-0) at Gar-Field (5-3), 7 p.m.

Meridian (6-2) at Manassas Park (0-8), 7 p.m.

Brentsville (6-2) at Skyline (2-5), 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

Forest Park (3-5) at Colgan (0-8), 7 p.m.

Potomac (2-6) at Woodbridge (3-4), 7 p.m.

Patriot (6-2) at John Champe (4-4), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 30

John Paul the Great (1-6) at Bishop O’Connell (4-3), noon

Freedom-South Riding (3-5) at Unity Reed (3-5), noon

Hylton (3-5) at Freedom-Woodbridge (7-2), 2 p.m.

MONDAY, NOV. 1

Osbourn (6-3) at Osbourn Park (2-6), 6 p.m.

