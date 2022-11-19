Please drop. That’s all Chloe Wilmot thought as she watched Alexandria City teammate and fellow senior captain Milan Rex hit the ball over the net.
Wilmot didn’t want not to serve again. After doing her part in helping the Titans score three straight points to come within match point, she wanted this hard-fought, heart-stopping Class 6 state girls volleyball final Saturday against Colgan at the Siegel Center in Richmond to end once and for all. Wilmot received her wish.
Colgan failed to return Rex’s shot and the Titans (32-2) came away with a climatic 3-2 win over the defending state champions with a 15-13 win in the fifth and final set.
In a match between two powerhouses that mesmerized spectators with the back-and-forth, hard-hitting moments that kept everyone on edge, the fifth set featured eight ties and six lead changes.
After falling behind two sets to zero to start the match by scores of 25-22 and 25-20, Colgan (31-3) battled back to tie the match at 2-all by winning the next two sets 25-22 and 25-19.
Colgan was in position to complete the rally when it led 13-11 in the fifth set. But Alexandria City closed things out to win its second state title in school history and first since 2020.
“It’s amazing to coach these girls,” said Alexandria City graduate and first-year head coach Danielle Thorne in reference to Rex and Wilmot. “They are the backbone of this volleyball team.”
The Titans positioned themselves well and executed well in rarely making self-inflicted mistakes. Alexandria City also did good job forming a triple-block front to negate Colgan’s standout 6-foot-5 senior Brielle Kemavor and force the Sharks outside more.
Rex finished with 26 kills and 25 digs. Wilmot recorded 17 digs, 40 assists and four blocks. For Colgan, Aubrey Hatch had 19 digs and 13 kills, Kemavor 11 blocks and 15 kills, Alexis Scipione 12 digs and 46 assists and Paula Sigurani Rivera 17 digs.
Colgan hurt itself by missing 16 serves, including four in the fifth set. Colgan was able to get away with these types of mistakes against teams that were able to easily overpower. But Alexandria City took advantage of the miscues.
“I think it shows that the kids are playing with nerves,” said Sharks’ head coach Keith Mesa.
Colgan was also frustrated with the officiating at the times. Mesa received a yellow card for expressing his displeasure with calls that went against the Sharks, including double hits and reaching over the net to block the ball.
“Some [of the calls] were questionable,” Mesa said. “It seemed like that crew had not seen a lot of high level play before.”
Despite the loss, Colgan took pride in its resilience after falling behind early.
“The girls did a good job in the high pressure [situation] to bounce back,” Kemavor said. “I think we responded well.”
