In a matter of two months, Manassas Park resident Josiah Freeman finds a new high school and a new college

Gary Chicko never thought he’d see Josiah Freeman play basketball for him at Manassas Park High School let alone became a point person in Freeman’s college recruiting.
Freeman left for Paul VI in Fairfax after his eighth grade year at Manassas Park Middle School and eventually signed with the University of Buffalo last November as a senior. With everything seemingly in place, there was no reason to expect Freeman back at his base school.
But then one day in February, Chicko noticed Freeman inside the Manassas Park High School office. Surprised to see him, Chicko asked Freeman why he was there.
Freeman told him he was enrolling as a mid-year transfer. A family decision prompted the move, Freeman said, and it was supported by the Paul VI coaching staff and his teammates.
One thing led to another and all of sudden Chicko took on dual roles: He first became Freeman’s coach for the rest of the season and then helped him find another college after Freeman requested and then was granted his release from Buffalo in mid-March.
Navigating the ins and outs required quick responses to ensure Freeman was eligible to play for the Cougars as well as see what Division I programs still had scholarships available at such a late date in the recruiting process.
But the efforts came to fruition.
Freeman helped Manassas Park make a run in regionals as a 10th seed to get within one win of reaching its first state tournament since 1987. And on April 17, he signed with Western Michigan.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” Freeman said. “It’s been crazy.”
Freeman said he re-opened his recruitment after concerns about the head coach’s job security and how Buffalo ended its season. The Bulls, picked to place second in the Mid-American Conference’s East Division, finished 20-12 and as the fifth seed lost its MAC tournament opener March 9 to 12th seeded Miami (OH).
Freeman discussed the situation with his family and everyone jointly decided it was best for him to move on. News broke March 14 that Buffalo had released Freeman from his letter-of-intent.
“There was speculation the coach might get fired and I was not comfortable with how they played,” said Freeman.
On Tuesday, the NCAA and the MAC announced Buffalo had been placed on one-year probation after it was discovered a former assistant had forged transfer documents. Buffalo said it reported the infractions in October and cooperated with the NCAA.
Freeman said Wednesday he was unaware the NCAA was investigating Buffalo and therefore it had no bearing on his decision to sign with another college.
Once Freeman re-opened his recruitment, Chicko and Freeman’s father Desmond went to work finding Freeman another school.
Chicko researched college programs that needed a shooting guard. He found one in Western Michigan, which like Buffalo, plays in the MAC.
Chicko emailed Broncos’ new head coach Clayton Bates information on Freeman and within 15 minutes received a response from Bates asking for more information.
Bates was aware of Freeman only based on his signing with Buffalo. Bates did not know Freeman was available until Chicko reached out.
“We get tons of emails about prospects,” Bates said. “We do the best we can to do our homework. With Josiah, we were familiar with his name. We did more research and it went from there.”
Bates said he had long conversations with Freeman and his family, Chicko and Paul VI to get a better idea of who Freeman was and understanding his situation.
Bates said he looks for recruits who like to compete, have been part of winning programs and embraces the team concept.
“We felt comfortable with him as a young man and as a basketball player,” Bates said. “He can stretch the floor. With the way the game is played today, you need players who can dribble, pass and shoot on the perimeter. We were intrigued by his skillset.”
There was no time to waste since Western Michigan had holes to fill.
The NCAA’s spring signing period began April 15 and the Broncos added no one for the class of 2020 during the early November signing period.
Bates, a long-time member of the coaching staff, was promoted to head coach March 28, the school announced. He replaced Steve Hawkins, who the school announced March 11 was not returning after 17 years at the helm. Western Michigan finished 13-19 this season and was fifth in the MAC’s West Division.
Once word spread of the 6-foot-4 Freeman’s availability, other schools jumped in. Toledo, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Marist, Fairfield, Mississippi State, Delaware, East Carolina and Richmond also expressed interest.
Because of the late date, some schools had no scholarships available. Other schools were looking for someone with more college experience.
Western Michigan, though, made it clear it had one scholarship remaining for the 2020 class and wanted Freeman to have it.
“Every day [Bates] was texting me,” Chicko said. “He was on top of it.”
To underscore Western Michigan’s interest, Bates thought it was important for the family to consistently hear from him as the head coach.
“We jumped on it right away,” Bates said.
The Broncos signed three other players April 15: a graduate transfer, a junior-college transfer and a high school senior. The four recruits will help offset the loss of the team’s top two leading scorers, who are transferring.
The coronavirus outbreak prevented Freeman from visiting any colleges since they were closed. Instead, he toured Western Michigan virtually and liked what he saw.
He appreciated all the schools who recruited him and liked they fit his playing style of letting the guards run. The added bonus for Western Michigan, though, was that Freeman’s mom lives just under three hours away in Indiana.
With Western Michigan eager to sign him, Freeman and his family wanted to make a decision as soon as possible. Without any fanfare since the coronavirus also prevented him from doing a signing ceremony at Manassas Park, Freeman inked his letter-of-intent April 17, scanned it and emailed it back to Western Michigan.
“It was a regular day,” Freeman said.
Understandably college coaches, including Bates, had a number of questions about Freeman’s situation, primarily why he left Paul VI for Manassas Park so late in his senior year.
Chicko explained Freeman’s situation and how he was able to play for the Cougars.
Freeman was initially declared ineligible after he competed in the Cougars’ 93-39 win Feb. 14 over Skyline. Manassas Park ended up forfeiting that win after discovering Freeman had played in too many regular-season games.
Manassas Park activities director Dan Forgas said the school thought Freeman had only played in 20 games at Paul VI when Freeman arrived at the school. But they learned afterward he had actually played in 22, the maximum allowed regular-season games basketball players at VHSL schools can play in.
His appearance in the Skyline game marked his 23rd regular-season game.
Freeman remained unable to play until Manassas Park received clarification from the VHSL that he was eligible for the postseason since he had enrolled at Manassas Park before the regular season ended.
The timing of Freeman’s late arrival drew attention and flak from opposing coaches. But Chicko stood by the decision.
“We didn’t do anything wrong,” Chicko said. “He lives in Manassas Park. This is his home school.”
Before allowing him to play, though, Chicko met with his team and asked if they were fine with Freeman coming aboard. They all knew and liked Freeman and unanimously agreed he could only help them.
In one way, Freeman was an anomaly at Manassas Park. The boys basketball team had produced talented players before, but no one as highly recruited as Freeman, who is believed to be the school’s first Division I signee in boys basketball. But he fit right in.
“We had a good team, but we were lacking that go-to scorer,” Chicko said.
In his first game back, Freeman scored 40 points in a 72-62 win over George Mason in the Class 3 Region B first round. He added 14 points in a 63-61 victory over Goochland and 23 in an 83-51 region semifinal loss at Armstrong that ended Manassas Park’s season with an 11-14 record. In four games, Freeman averaged 27.3 points and 2.8 3-pointers a game.
“He’s got a great 3-point shot, can handle the ball and is athletic,” Chicko said. “At a practice, he started shooting 3’s from NBA range. At first, I said, ‘Wait, don’t.’ But they were all going in.”
Freeman’s leadership also impressed Chicko.
In the game at second-seeded Goochland, Freeman fouled out with Manassas Park trailing by 11 in the fourth quarter. But with three minutes left in the game, Jace Garza, Desmond Baah, Collin Griffith and Dominic Mallisham all recorded 3-pointers to pull the Cougars back into the game.
“That did more for me than anything,” Chicko said. “He was our biggest cheerleader on the sidelines. No one was happier than him.”
Chicko was upset when Freeman left for Paul VI. But he also understood the decision. Paul VI played a national schedule and featured a roster chock full of Division I talent.
When Freeman returned, Chicko helped anyway he could.
Freeman was grateful for Chicko, among others, who stepped in. With his college choice in place, he said he can breathe a sigh of relief.
“I’m rolling along,” Freeman said. “Once my [high school] diploma gets mailed, I will be ready for the next level.”
