The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association released its boys and girls state tournament pairings Sunday.
Christ Chapel is the only local school in the tournament.
The VISAA will hold tournaments for each of its three divisions (one through 3) with quarterfinals and semifinals held at the higher seed. The championship games are Feb. 26 and 27 at Benedictine High School in Richmond. Division I is Friday and Divisions 2 and 3 Saturday.
In years past, the VISAA seeded teams for the 12-team state tournament based on its weekly top-12 polls. But this year, the VISAA changed the tournament to an open invite without a team limit because of the pandemic. Schools had until 3 p.m. Feb. 8 to submit their request for inclusion in the tournament.
Although states don’t begin for another week, the VISAA’s basketball committee met Sunday to determine the seeding to provide enough time for teams to test for COVID-19 before the first round begins Feb. 22.
Seeding for this year’s state tournament was based on a modified power ranking system since there was no state poll and everyone had an altered schedule that allowed them to play teams closer to home instead of travelling long distances.
Each player on a state tournament participant must wear a mask in all games. No spectators are allowed for any of the championship games.
For the boys, there are three Division I participants, 12 in Division 2 and 14 for Division 3.
For the girls, there are two participants in Division 1, six in Division 2 and eight in Division 3.
With no other teams in its division, St. Gertrude will play Catholic for the Division I girls title Feb. 26.
Christ Chapel’s boys are seeded third and will host the Veritas School Feb. 22 in a first-round game. Christ Chapel’s girls, seeded No. 5 is at No. 3 StoneBridge School Feb. 23 for a quarterfinal matchup.
