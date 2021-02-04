In a shortened season, Gar-Field freshman Chancellor Perkins still makes his mark at his father's alma mater

The texts flowed into Jamel Perkins’ phone with the same questions.
Did Jamel’s son, Chancellor, really hit seven 3-pointers against Woodbridge? And was Chancellor considering playing for a private school?
As a Gar-Field High School freshman who had never played on a school team before, Chancellor scored in droves from the outset this season, averaging 13.3 points and 3.7 3-pointers in the Indians’ first six games.
But after his performance against Woodbridge on Jan. 13, interest reached a new level.
“I guess word is out,” Jamel thought to himself.
After confirming to the curious that Chancellor had recorded seven 3-pointers against the Vikings, Jamel addressed the bigger question: Why is Chancellor at Gar-Field instead of a private school?
The Washington area offers an abundance of nationally recognized programs that constantly attract elite talent at an early age. Gar-Field, meanwhile, has had only one winning record in the past eight seasons.
If you don’t know the full story, it was a logical question. But once you know the full story, Jamel’s answer makes sense.
“Gar-Field is family to me,” Jamel said.
THE RIGHT PLACE
Jamel’s Gar-Field ties run deep.
He was a three-year starting point guard for the Indians and helped lead them to the state tournament his senior season before graduating in 1989 and going on to play at George Mason University.
After his college career, Jamel returned to his alma mater to serve as an assistant for former head coach Andy Gray and current head coach Jason Bell. He stayed 20 years, but it became too much to juggle his coaching commitments with Chancellor’s game schedule.
Jamel returned to Gar-Field this school year to teach classes in Gar-Field’s first criminal justice program. He spent 26 years in the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Department before retiring July 6 as a first lieutenant. He also returned as an assistant basketball coach.
Primarily due to demographic changes, Gar-Field basketball is not the same program it was when Jamel played there or when he coached under Gray. The Indians regularly reached the state tournament then, but they have gone 49-121 over the past eight seasons.
But Jamel looked beyond records and focused instead on academics and his relationships at the school with two individuals: Bell and Gray, who still works at Gar-Field.
Bell graduated from Gar-Field in 1994 after playing under his father, Larry, and for Gray. He went on to become an all-conference guard at Virginia Military Institute before returning to Gar-Field to teach and coach under Gray.
Through their various connections, Bell and Jamel became close friends. In fact, Jamel was in Bell’s wedding party.
As Jamel watched Chancellor develop his skills through AAU basketball, he remained committed to sending his son to Gar-Field. Private schools beckoned, but Jamel rebuffed all interest.
“He was going to Gar-Field 100 percent,” Jamel said.
EMPHASIS ON ACADEMICS
Although Chancellor’s base high school is Colgan, Prince William County Public Schools allow incoming high school freshmen to attend a high school outside of their zone if they are admitted into that school’s specialty program.
Chancellor was accepted into Gar-Field’s International Baccalaureate Diploma program, which is overseen by another Gar-Field graduate, Brian Bassett. Had he not been accepted, Chancellor still had the option to attend Gar-Field because he had a parent teaching at the school.
Beyond basketball, Jamel and his wife, Rachel, emphasized academics first. Instead of attending an elementary school and then a middle school, Chancellor spent first through eighth grade at the Manassas-based Pennington Traditional School.
There are no sports teams at Pennington, and students are accepted based on a lottery system. Pennington’s structure appealed to Jamel and Rachel. A straight-A student, Chancellor began taking high school classes in the sixth grade. He’s already taking Advanced Placement courses at Gar-Field.
“The [IB] program is well known to challenge high academic students, especially with mathematics, reading and writing,” Jamel said. “We felt the academic transition to Gar-Field fit him perfectly.”
With the possibility of the season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamel considered reclassifying Chancellor as an eighth-grader and then enrolling him in Gar-Field for the 2021-22 school year so he’d still have four years of high school sports.
But each school Chancellor looked at denied him admission. The 14-year-old’s grades were too good.
As planned, he came to Gar-Field as a true freshman without any qualms attending his father’s alma mater.
Chancellor has known Bell all his life, growing up on the sidelines watching Gar-Field games. If anyone could improve Chancellor’s game, it was Bell.
“His IQ is off the charts,” Chancellor said of Bell. “At practice, he was destroying us. It’s amazing how smooth his game is.”
Chancellor also had no qualms following in his father’s footsteps. He plays the same position – point guard – and wears Jamel’s No. 20 jersey, something he sought but was not guaranteed because upperclassmen have first crack at choosing their numbers.
Senior Allen Akadje wore No. 20, but he knew how much it meant to Chancellor. Akadje offered the number to Chancellor, and he gratefully accepted it.
Finally, Chancellor had no qualms playing for a young team that returned only one starter, had only 13 players try out this season and went 1-8 before a 14-day quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols ended its regular-season schedule early. Because it won’t compete in the postseason, Gar-Field could play one more game against another non-qualifying postseason team using the VHSL’s “Championships +1” model.
Chancellor, who leads Gar-Field in scoring (15.6 ppg) and in 3-pointers (4.0 a game), wants to contribute however he can. Five of the Indians’ eight losses were by seven points or less.
Bell looked forward to Chancellor’s arrival while tempering expectations. Chancellor is still a freshman, after all. But there’s no denying how Bell feels having Chancellor on the team: “I’m extremely happy he’s here.”
GROWING CONFIDENCE
Chancellor has an impressive basketball pedigree. In addition to his father’s background, Rachel also played Division I basketball at George Washington University.
Beyond bloodlines, though, Chancellor’s success stems from his own work ethic. He puts in the necessary time to improve his game. Over the summer, he spent hours working on his dribbling, while taking 600 shots a day.
“With the game changing to 3-pointers, I have trained Chancellor at an early age to be a proficient shooter, but his instincts as a point guard give him the ability to not live and die by the 3-pointer,” Jamel said. “At this point, Chancellor also dribbles at a high level.”
His performance against Woodbridge underscored his maturity. He converted five 3-pointers in the first quarter. Some came off the dribble, while others were from way beyond the arc. In each case, the 5-foot-8 Chancellor felt comfortable taking those shots, and he impressed the opposing coach.
“He really hit some difficult shots that went in, and his confidence rose,” said Woodbridge coach Courtney Coffer. “His main strength is he doesn’t have a conscience about shooting. As a shooter, when you have the green light to shoot the ball anytime from any distance it creates a great level of confidence in your ability.”
Jamel said he saw Chancellor improve over the summer against other Prince William players competing with the AAU Higher Level. He held his own against more experienced players and craved the challenge. It was then that Jamel realized Chancellor was ready for varsity basketball and the attention that would follow – even if it reached a higher level than he anticipated.
“I’d rather have the expectations than not have them,” Jamel said.
Chancellor feels the same way. He has expectations of his own for the Indians. They are rooted in tradition that helped shape Jamel’s life. Thirty-two years after Jamel graduated from Gar-Field, the goal remains the same. Nothing has changed.
“I know we haven’t done well,” Chancellor said. “I am trying to help make them a lot better so hopefully we can get back to where [the program] was.”
Awesome to see the loyalty this young man has to his basketball roots, and impressive hes taking on the IB program simultaneously. Congrats thus far to you and your family!
