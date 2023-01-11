When two of the area’s best girls’ basketball teams, Gainesville and host Osbourn Park met yet again, it was a tale of two halves.
Fortunately for the Yellow Jackets, their half (the first) enabled them to take control virtually from the opening tip and Gainesville couldn’t overcome a large halftime deficit, bowing 37-33 Tuesday night in a Cedar Run District game.
Osbourn Park (12-3 overall, 5-1 in district play) scored the first 11 points and didn’t allow the Cardinals a field goal until Madison McKenzie used a driving layup to convert a three-point play with 1:11 left in the first quarter.
The Yellow Jackets led 23-10 at halftime and forced 14 first half turnovers (21 overall), while holding Gainesville to 3 for 15 shooting in the first half (20 percent) and 12 for 33 (36 percent) overall.
Before the game, Osbourn Park, Patriot, and Gainesville were each in a three-way tie atop the Cedar Run District standings, but the loss dropped Gainesville, which had won eight straight before Tuesday, into third place (12-2 overall, 4-2 in district play). Osbourn Park has won outright or tied for the last five district regular-season titles since Kelly took over as head coach.
In a manner befitting one of the area’s best teams, Gainesville overcame a 13-point deficit to pull within one point at 34-33 when McKenzie made a three-pointer with 2:06 left in the game. In the end, while Gainesville’s talent and athleticism made the game interesting, Osbourn Park’s senior leadership and defensive pressure proved to be the difference.
Gainesville outscored Osbourn Park 14-10 in the third quarter, getting four points each from Ella Nhek and freshmen Demi Gilliam and Peyton White. The Cardinals, who looked rushed and a bit out of sync in the first half, appeared to make adjustments in the second half, though Gainesville coach Daniel Nemerow said that wasn’t the case.
In the end, it was Osbourn Park’s senior leadership that proved to be the difference, as Kori Cole grabbed some key rebounds down the stretch, and Alanna Powell sank two free throws with 16.8 seconds left to seal the victory.
Gainesville might have moved closer, but freshman Keyarah Rainey played big, notching a key block on a three-point attempt by McKenzie with 5.6 to play that would have moved the Cardinals within a point.
Powell’s clutch free throws, which accounted for the final margin, salvaged a tough night at the line for OP, which missed six free throws. Powell credited Kelly’s grueling practice regimen with helping the Yellow Jackets find the muster they needed in the waning moments.
“She pushes us hard in practice and [helps us] push through that mental block late in the game,” Powell said. “Practices ought to be harder than games and they are with Coach [Kelly]. When I was shooting, I didn’t think about all the [free throws] we missed, I only thought about making the next one, and the next one.”
The Cardinals were much sharper offensively and turned up the defensive pressure a bit more in the second half. The Yellow Jackets, which shot 23.5 percent (4 for 17) in the second half, including zero field goals in the fourth quarter, were stymied a bit by Gainesville’s play on defense in the final two quarters.
Osbourn Park beat Gainesville 56-50 on December 7, so both games have been tight affairs. Nemerow said he was pleased with his team’s defensive effort throughout on Tuesday.
“In a sense we were playing with house money [tonight],” Nemerow said. “Had we won, we would have split and even though we lost, we were still able to learn some things. Most teams, when down 23-10, would have packed it in, but we learned a lot about ourselves tonight.”
Kelly lauded the play of her team’s first quarter, but said there were a few things, such as a mental breakdown in the third quarter during which the Jackets committed eight turnovers and missed six shots from the field, that the team needs to clean up if it wants to repeat as district champions.
“We’ve got six weeks to figure things out,” Kelly said. “But this is the difference between [Gainesville] being a new team last year and an experienced team this year. They weren’t just going to give up. They think they are great, and they are. They definitely went out and proved it.”
Kelly also praised her team’s overall play, but also lauded individuals who came up big when it counted.
“Powell made two clutch free throws,” Kelly said. “Kori Cole didn’t have the best night offensively, but if she didn’t get the big rebounds and jump balls. She was relentless. Rainey made a big play at the end, after missing an open layup earlier, but that’s why focus is so important and the ability to forget the last play.”
Powell said the third quarter lapse was “self-inflicted” and Kelly echoed those sentiments to a degree.
“Focus is terribly important and when you let down mentally against Maddie McKenzie, she’s going to make you pay,” Kelly said. “When we miss open layups, we can’t let it rattle us. [McKenzie] is a really smart basketball player and she took advantage.”
Cole’s impact during the game mirrored her effort before the game. Cole talked to her teammates often during the practice drills the team ran and pointed in specific directions, urging her teammates to try for “easy layups” if they were available.
“She’s the temperature of our team. When she missed a couple free throws late, she could have easily disappeared, but she didn’t,” Kelly said. “She and Alanna [Powell] have to be our vocal leaders. Kori’s the heartbeat of our team, Alanna is the head of the snake, AB [Alex Brown] is the tail and everybody else is the body.”
Fittingly, Powell led the Jackets with 10 points, but two other players—Coie and Jayel West—each scored seven. McKenzie led all scorers with 14 points, including seven during Gainesville’s second half comeback.
