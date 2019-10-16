In finding right fit, high school football players have option of using their own helmet

One day last March during a break from a football coaches’ clinic in Chantilly, Brentsville assistant Travis Stanley was checking out the latest equipment offerings from vendors when a new football helmet caught his attention.
The Xenith Shadow, which debuted in December at the Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl, was considered the company’s top-of-the-line helmet.
After learning more about the Shadow from the sales rep, Stanley called his son T.J. to come over and try it on.
Stanley had bought his son’s helmets since the eighth grade and was not actively looking to change after four years of using Riddell headgear.
But the Xenith Shadow gave Stanley and his son peace of mind.
As a coach and former player, Stanley understood no helmet could prevent concussions. Still, he liked the Shadow’s safety features, in particular the protective shell and its five-star rating by Virginia Tech’s STAR evaluation system.
A three-year varsity member who plays wide receiver, punter and linebacker for the Tigers, T.J. liked the safety features as well, but the helmet’s snug fit also appealed to him. Instead of snapping the chinstrap in place, the Shadow allowed T.J. to pull the chinstrap and tighten the entire helmet around his head. There was also one other incentive. T.J. could keep his helmet after his senior year because he owned it.
“It’s awesome,” T.J. said. “For me, I like to be comfortable. It helps me mentally before a game if everything is right and comfortable. It’s a big part of it.”
Stanley understood T.J.’s point. An all-district quarterback at Brentsville in the late 1980s, Stanley still has his high school helmet, which he described as “wearing a rock on my head.”
T.J. could wear the Xenith X2E+ helmet Brentsville planned to use for the upcoming season. But as he and his father considered their options, the Shadow rep sweetened the deal. The Shadow costs $479, but the rep told Stanley that if he bought T.J.’s helmet at full price, he would give Stanley two more helmets for free. Stanley agreed and two of T.J.’s teammates owned the Shadow as well. The transaction felt like a win-win.
“We had no problems with the [Riddells],” Stanley said. “But T.J. wore the Shadow and felt super comfortable. With the safety program, it sold us.”
****
Local high school football players have owned personal helmets for at least seven years. This season, most schools have at least a few players using individually-owned helmets, while some are seeing more of their players buying their own. The reasons why vary.
As the concussion debate rose to the national forefront, parents looked for ways to keep their children’s heads safe from the impact of violent collisions. Comfort and design only aided in the decision-making process.
The helmets are not cheap. Virginia Tech’s research group that studies concussion prevention gives 18 helmets a five-star rating and the least expensive is $210. Still in some cases, parents think it is worth the expense if they want to feel more comfortable with their children playing football.
While football remains the top high school sport in the United States, participation has declined by 100,000 players since 2010, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.
Local high school football programs have experienced a drop-off. In Prince William County and the city of Manassas, five of the 12 schools at the state’s largest classification level are not fielding freshman teams this season (Osbourn, Freedom, Hylton, Gar-Field and Forest Park). Another, Osbourn Park, does not have a junior varsity team.
Concussion concerns don’t fully explain the decline in football participation. Changing demographics, single-sport specialization and cost are also reasons for the decrease in numbers.
But raised awareness regarding head injuries remains central to why parents view buying their own kids’ helmet as one way to protect from a traumatic brain injury.
The Virginia High School League only requires helmets and equipment meet National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment safety standards. It’s up to schools to decide whether to allow students to purchase their own helmets or use ones issued by the school. The same holds true for Prince William County Public Schools. The school system is, however, in the process of developing a division-wide procedure regarding helmets, according to Kelly Gardner, supervisor for student activities.
Brentsville head football coach Joe Mullinax has no issues with parents buying their kids helmets as long as they understand the requirements and know the school would never put the players in inferior or risky helmets.
Of the 78 players in Brentsville’s program (junior varsity and varsity) this season, Mullinax estimated 10 to 15 have their own helmets.
Player-bought helmets stay with Brentsville as long as the player is on the team and are included with the team-issued helmets that are sent out each offseason for reconditioning. Player-bought helmets must also adhere to the same colors as the team-issued helmets.
If the player buys his own helmet, the player must cover the cost for repainting it. Brentsville pays for the reconditioning, which Mullinax sees as a necessary and important expense to ensure safety standards are met.
“It allows for [players] and their parents to feel more comfortable, that they've invested in the safety of their player and also chosen a make and model of helmet or shoulder pad they like aside from what is assigned to them by a coach based almost solely on fit,” Mullinax said.
Brentsville pays between $2,000 and $2,500 each year to recondition all its helmets that are sent to places that handle each particular brand.
Once at the company, helmets undergo a series of tests to make sure they pass inspection and can be recertified based on NOCSAE standards. Helmets are to be used for a maximum of 10 years before they are shelved.
After using Riddell helmets in the past, the Tigers switched to Xenith this season and bought 50 of its X2E+ helmets.
Founded in 2006, Xenith has joined traditional helmet manufacturers Riddell and Schutt as the leading helmet suppliers for football teams.
Like many coaches, Mullinax uses Virginia Tech’s STAR evaluation system to decide what helmet to buy. The Xenith X2E+’s five-star rating and payment plan made it a viable choice.
Mullinax said Brentsville paid about $4,000 for the 50 helmets, which includes the reconditioning expense over the first five years. The school will own the helmets once the five-year payment plan is done.
“I was attracted to their stack purchasing system and the reconditioning included in it because it eliminates a step in terms of payment, and over the long term we save money as a program,” Mullinax said.
Patriot has the most players of any in-county high school using their own helmets with around 25 covering all three teams (freshman, junior varsity and varsity).
“If players want to buy their own helmets, I have no issue with it,” first-year head coach Sean Finnerty said. He noted he had only two at his prior program, Liberty-Bealeton.
For safety reasons going into the 2013 season, then-juniors Nick Mathews and Cody Agnew were the first players in the program’s history to buy their own helmets. Others followed suit with at least 10 players having their own helmets for the following season, former Patriot head coach Brud Bicknell said.
In response to its players purchasing their own helmets starting with the 2013 season, Patriot created a policy with the following guidelines:
● A player can use his own helmet as long as the helmet has an equal or higher Virginia Tech STAR rating than the 3-star helmets the program uses.
● The player donates the helmet to the school for reconditioning and safety tracking purposes. The helmet returns to the player’s possession once he’s no longer on the team.
● The player and or parent must supply replacement parts for the helmet. The helmet must match the school-issued helmet colors as well as the color of the chinstraps and ear pads.
While he understands and respects parents’ reasons for buying their kids helmets, Bicknell said players want them for aesthetic purposes.
“Most kids don’t care at all about the safety issue,” Bicknell said. “What they are looking at is what they see on TV and what say teams like the Patriots are wearing.”
Colgan head coach Steve Baudendistel agrees. Baudendistel said he estimates 10 of his 110 players (freshman through varsity) have their own helmets, which are all Riddell SpeedFlex. The total is up a little more than when the program started four years ago.
“I honestly think kids just want the Riddell SpeedFlex helmets because they're more expensive and look 'cooler,’” Baudendistel said. “A lot of college teams have these helmets and it's almost a status thing. For most of the kids, I don't think it has anything to do with how the helmets 'feel' to them. I have always used Schutt helmets, not because I think they're better, just because that's what the schools I've been to had already purchased when I got there. I haven't ever had the feeling that one helmet was better than any other.”
Some local schools don’t have any players using their own helmets.
Forest Park head coach John Robinette said he had a couple of players purchase helmets in the previous three years he’s been at the school. But this year, no one bought his own helmet for what Robinette believes are two reasons.
The Bruins changed the helmet color from white to extreme silver. If the players wanted to use their own helmets, they needed to pay to match the color scheme themselves.
Forest Park also bought a number of new helmets over the last two years (Riddell SpeedFlex, Schutt F7 and Vengeance Pro) to phase out their older helmets and be more proactive in ensuring player safety.
All of Forest Park’s current helmets received five-star ratings from Virginia Tech.
“We have brand new, best you can buy helmets,” Robinette said. “I think that was the factor that stopped players from buying their own helmets.”
Manassas Park High School activities director Dan Forgas said the football program has only had one player buy his own helmet (the five-star Riddell SpeedFlex) in the nine years he’s been there.
“We have since gone on to buy a lot of these helmets for our kids,” Forgas said. “For a small school system, our division does a great job of allocating me the funds to make sure we are outfitting our kids with the best equipment.”
****
As parents, schools and players determine what helmet to buy, Mike Oliver, the NOCSAE’s executive Director and general counsel, believes it’s important to take a broader view.
“My concern with that decision process is that it tends to focus on the helmet as the primary solution to concussion protection, which can mean other more important protective steps may not be taken,” Oliver said in an email. “For example, when the player believes the helmet is the ‘answer’ to concussion protection, once the helmet is purchased it is easy to stop paying attention to the other steps that may be more protective …. Focusing on the helmet only may also interfere with the athlete’s willingness to report a possible concussion.”
Like others, Freedom activities director Steve Bryson said his coaches know the helmet alone isn’t the answer.
“Unfortunately, no helmet can prevent injury so it is important that our coaching staff talk about, instruct and practice proper tackling drills,” said Bryson, who hasn’t had any players request using personal helmets. “The goal is that, with a high quality helmet and proper instruction, that we can prevent or minimize any type of head injury.”
Brentsville junior linebacker Jake Johnson said he understands that wearing a certain type of helmet doesn’t entirely eliminate the possibility of incurring a concussion.
That’s why learning proper tackling techniques are so important.
“You are taught differently and that’s a big part of it to not lean in with your head and hit with your shoulders,” Johnson said.
Still, Johnson liked having the opportunity to use a different helmet after wearing a team-issued one his freshman year at Brentsville.
When his grandfather offered to pay for a Riddell SpeedFlex, Johnson gladly accepted. The junior has never suffered a concussion, but thinks the SpeedFlex makes him more comfortable and safer.
“It’s definitely a confidence boost,” Johnson said. “You don’t feel as scared.”
