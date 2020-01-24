The day after tryouts ended, Nazir Smith and Adric Howe addressed their fellow Colgan teammates with an impromptu speech that came straight from the heart.
As the team’s captains, Howe and Smith felt it was their responsibility to send a message. After a 3-20 season that included a winless mark in the Cardinal District, Howe and Smith expressed their desire to finally push the Sharks over the hump.
No more close losses. No more losing records. No more half-hearted efforts. They demanded their teammates step up their play and follow their lead. They spoke briefly before heading out to practice for the first time as a team, but their point was clear.
“It needed to be said,” Smith said.
Since opening in 2016, Colgan has enjoyed little success with its varsity boys basketball program. Without any seniors, the Sharks went 3-19 their first year. The second season, they improved to 9-16 before taking a step backward in year three.
But in its fourth year, Colgan has turned the corner. With what head coach Jason John said is “the most collection of talent we’ve had,” the Sharks have already won a school-record 10 games, while also positioning themselves for their first region bid.
The Cardinal District will send at least three teams to regionals, possibly four depending on what happens in the Commonwealth District. Colgan is tied for third in a logjam with Forest Park and Hylton, who all have 4-3 district marks.
Aided by a post-Christmas run that included their first-ever win over district leader Potomac, the Sharks have won six of their last eight. The only two losses are to second-place Woodbridge by a combined five points.
The victories have generated more attention among Colgan’s students and the players are feeding off it. They no longer feel like an afterthought
“We took a step back last year,” Smith said. “We were OK with the losing. That’s not the case this year and that’s the main difference.”
Howe and Smith are the leaders. A 6-foot-1 senior guard, Howe is the team’s only four-year varsity member who is in his first year as a starter after serving as the first player off the bench last season. A 6-1 junior guard, Smith is one of three returning starters.
Colgan’s leading scorer, Howe scores most of his points near the basketball, either off transition or dribble penetration. His best game was Dec. 30 in a 101-81 win over Mountain View when he tallied a program-record 35 points.
Smith runs the point, but is also Colgan’s top rebounder at 10 a game.
“He has a nose for the basketball,” John said. “He is not a physical presence. He knows how to position himself.”
Frank Brown, a 6-2 junior forward, and Noah Wheatley, a 6-1 junior guard, are the other two returning starters, while senior guard Trenton Penn rounds out the starting five after coming off the bench last season.
Wheatley is Colgan’s best defender and outside shooter. Junior DJ Chandler, who at 6-5 is Colgan’s tallest player, provides a spark off the bench.
“We are learning how to win,” John said. “I really like this group this year.”
Colgan has shown resilience.
In its opener, Colgan suffered its worst defeat of the season, a 72-49 loss to Osbourn Park.
John took responsibility for the loss. He had his team focus too much on leading scorer Ethan Wilson and not enough on the Yellow Jackets’ new faces, primarily Rahim Woni, who scored a team-high 19 points.
Instead of hanging their heads, the players came to practice the next day more fired up. John pushed them to push themselves and the players understood why.
Colgan took off at the James Monroe Christmas Tournament, winning its final two games there. After a 60-57 overtime loss to Woodbridge, the Sharks won four straight.
The highlight was the 62-59 victory over Potomac Jan. 10. The Panthers lead the district and are year in and year the team to beat in Prince William County.
Colgan led most of the game, but had to hold off Potomac down the stretch. Afterward, the team celebrated the milestone victory. Then it was back to work with an added motivation.
“We’d never felt that way,” Howe said. “So why lose this feeling now?”
The players give John most of the credit for their success. And with good reason.
He arrived at Colgan with impressive credentials.
Before coming to Colgan, John went 90-37 in five seasons at Colonial Forge, a record that included back-to-back state titles, the first for a Stafford County boys basketball team.
“He knows the game,” Smith said. “We really trust him.”
John also knows something about building a program, or in the case of Colonial Forge, rebuilding one after the Eagles went 5-18 in his first season.
John structures much of what he does at Colgan from what he did at Colonial Forge, including practice schedules.
And while Colgan is a different situation in some ways than Colonial Forge, John still has high expectations.
“It’s been challenging,” John said. “It’s taken longer than I expected as we strive to be consistently competitive.”
But he sees progress. This is the first year since the school opened that he has kids who have only played at Colgan instead of starting at another school and then moving over once Colgan opened.
He likes their attitude, work ethic and desire to learn from last year’s struggles.
A white board in the coaches meeting room posts the Cardinal District standings. John updates it regularly to track Colgan’s placement. Halfway through the district season, they are in good position.
The key, though, is still keep growing and not backslide. Past Colgan teams folded down the stretch. This group wants to change that reputation.
“We feel like we can be a top team,” Smith said. “We need to hold on to the lead.”
