As the Forest Park football players walked off their home field following a double-overtime loss to Woodbridge Sept. 27, they refused to wallow in self-pity.
They knew this was a winnable game just like West Springfield had been Aug. 29 in the Bruins’ season opener.
That too ended in disappointment when Forest Park fumbled on the Spartans’ 2-yard line in the closing seconds of a 34-27 defeat.
Two close finishes, two defeats. The Bruins understood their predicament. A conversion here, a stop there and Forest Park has a winning record going its bye week instead of entering it with a 2-5 mark.
But that’s where the conversation took a different turn. The players never wondered “Why us?” Rather they focused on answering another question: “What now?”
“We know we’ve had some real opportunities as opposed to feeling like it’s hopeless,” said head coach John Robinette. “We keep getting back to it and that’s good.”
Robinette credits his senior leadership with Forest Park’s positive attitude, in particular offensive linemen Jason Klink, Robert Hunter, Matt Murphy, Thomas Kripowicz and Daunte McCrae. McCrae’s return was an added bonus since he considered not coming back to play this season.
“They keep giving the same message and get everyone on the same page,” Robinette said.
As a three-year starter, Klink has the most experience of anyone in the group. Although not a vocal leader, Klink has taken it upon himself to speak up when necessary.
After Forest Park lost to Patriot 35-13 in the fourth game of the season, Klink and his fellow linemen got to together to discuss running the ball more. Klink brought up their “ground-and-pound” approach with the coaches.
Led by senior Justice San Agustin’s 209 yards on 43 carries and three touchdowns, Forest Park ran with great success in its next game against Woodbridge.
“We had a new attitude before that game,” Klink said.
The Bruins are capable of putting up plenty of points, while shutting opponents down. That was clear last Friday in a 39-6 win over Colgan.
After a slow start in which it fumbled on its first three possessions, Forest Park clicked in all facets of the game.
Areed Rashid caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Griffin Boone. Jerrod Woods ran for a touchdown and scored another off a fumble return. Justice San Agustin ran for two scores and Devin Hines blocked two punts.
Defensively, Forest Park forced five turnovers (three fumbles and two interceptions).
Boone was perhaps the most pleasant surprise.
An all-district shortstop for the baseball team who has committed to Virginia Commonwealth University, Boone had never played football for Forest Park until this season.
Boone started the season at wide receiver, but was moved to quarterback after starter Matthew Talbert broke his left hand against Patriot. Anthony Moreland started the next two games before Boone stepped in for the Colgan game.
The senior finished the night 5 for 9 for 113 yards, while rushing 10 times for 42 yards.
Talbert remains week by week, but Robinette is looking forward to pairing him up with Boone.
“We’re going to have a two-headed monster out of the backfield,” Robinette said.
