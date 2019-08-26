The Bulldogs (7-4 overall, 5-1 in Cardinal District in 2018) look to extend their Prince William County-leading consecutive playoff appearance streak to 10 with a core group of skill players, starting on offense at running back.
Hylton returns its top two rushers from a year ago in which won its final four regular-season games to clinch a postseason berth: Senior Juanya Braxton (665 yards, six touchdowns, second-team, all-Cardinal District) and junior Dasan Chenault (370 yards, four touchdowns). Junior Colby Bond also is back.
Look for Chenault and senior Dalontay Banks to help at wide receiver after senior Langston Long, a second-team, all-district all-purpose performer, transferred to Christ School in Asheville, North Carolina.
Senior Kenny Eason anchors the offensive line. He was first-team all-district and second-team, all-region. Junior Latrell Guy, a second-team all-district running back, will move up to the line to give Hylton size and experience at guard.
Junior Tyler Mitchell takes over as the starting quarterback after serving as the backup in 2018. He replaces Bucknell signee Keyshawn Copeland, a two-year starter.
“Physically, [Mitchell] has the tools,” head coach Tony Lilly said. “He’s a baseball player with a good arm. He’s a smart kid.”
Guy (defensive tackle) and senior linebacker JoJo Walton will anchor the defense. They are both returning first-team, all-district players.
Guy is a three-year starter.
“He’s our best football player,” Lilly said. “He’s special. He’s powerful, He’s strong. He’s an athlete. He’s football smart. He’s exceptional wherever he is playing. He’s arguably our hardest hitter.”
Banks is another member of Hylton’s strong senior class that can impact a game from different spots. Last season, he was all-district at three positions (second-team kickoff returner, first-team punt returner and second-team defensive back).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.