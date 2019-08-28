With all their key skill players back from a year ago plus a significant transfer, the Raiders (5-6 overall, 3-1 in Cedar Run District in 2018) have a host of options again.
On offense, Stonewall Jackson returns its top receiver, rusher and quarterback from a team that reached the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
They are junior running back Xander Albea (575 rushing yards, seven touchdowns), senior wide receiver Elijah Reese (Prince William County-leading 60 receptions for 702 yards and seven touchdowns) and junior quarterback Toviel Jung (1,816 yards, 15 touchdown passes). Albea and Reese (offers from Georgetown and Glenville State) were first-team, all-Cedar Run District selections and Jung second team.
Stonewall also returns its second-leading receiver, Khalid Shabazz-Williams (39 receptions, 506 yards, three touchdowns). Shabazz-Williams has offers from Maine, Central Michigan, Bryant, New Hampshire, Valparaiso and William & Mary.
The big arrival is senior Dashon Reeves. After spending his first two seasons at Freedom, Reeves returned to his base school (Potomac) in 2018 and proceeded to throw for 1,803 yards and 14 touchdowns in earning second-team, all-Cardinal District honors.
Stonewall head coach Carroll Walker said Reeves will split time at quarterback with Jung and start at free safety.
Center/guard Mason Olsen and senior tackle/center Mehki Page are returning starters on the offensive line.
On defense, Stonewall features two of the nation’s top recruits for their classes in sophomore linebacker Shawn Murphy (Nation’s No. 1 inside linebacker for class of 2022, Virginia’s No. 1 player by 247Sports with 20 offers, including Alabama) and junior defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (No. 8 player in Virginia for class of 2021 by 247Sports, 15 offers).
- Stonewall Jackson teammates Shawn Murphy and Tyleik Williams rise up the recruiting rankings together
The two combined for 150 tackles, 20 sacks and 52 tackles for loss last season. Williams was the district defensive player of the year as well as first-team, all-region, while Murphy was first-team all-district and second-team all-region.
Williams will also start at tackle on the offensive line this season.
Senior Jovan Jackson, a second-team all-district pick, will anchor the secondary as a two-year starter.
