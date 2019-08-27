The Vikings (7-3 overall, 3-3 in Cardinal District in 2018) look to bounce back from a disappointing finish in 2018. A year after reaching the Class 6 state semifinals, Woodbridge was in position to return to the postseason, but dropped three of its final four games to miss out on the playoffs.
Woodbridge is set up front on both sides of the ball. Six-foot-4, 315-pound left tackle Reuben Adams Jr. (Penn State commitment, No. 4 player in Virginia for class of 2020 by Rivals) and 6-2, 275-pound senior right tackle Sheku Tonkara (Air Force commitment) provide experienced bookends. Five-11, 260-pound senior Kwadwo Acheampong is a returning starter who can play either guard position. Junior Luke Huddleston (6-2, 260) will be a first-year starter at center.
On defense, 6-2, 300-pound junior tackle James Gillispie (36 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks in 2018) leads the Vikings upfront. Rated the No. 9 player in Virginia for the class of 2021, Gillispie has offers from Penn State, Michigan, Virginia and West Virginia among others. Tonkara and Adams will also see time upfront as well.
Woodbridge is also set at linebacker.
Six-foot-3, 22-pound senior Antoine Sampah (LSU commitment, No. 1 player in Virginia for class of 2020 by Rivals) is still recovering from ACL surgery Jan. 17. He hopes to be back by Woodbridge’s third game. Sept. 20 against Battlefield. Towson commit Rafig Ampong (6-2, 221) returns as does 6-foot, 200-pound junior Musa Tama (second-team, all-district in 2018).
Senior Delonte Harris (5-11, 183) is a returning starter in the secondary.
The arrival of five transfers will help Woodbridge.
Senior Kai Bowers will replace the graduated Lamonte James (1,211 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns) as the Vikings’ primary ball carrier. Bowers comes from O’Connell where he split time last season running the ball.
Sam Bowen will step in at linebacker after starting at strong safety for Colgan. Two Forest Park transfers, Junior Alan Aguiler (starting guard) and senior Josh Schaaphok, are expected to bolster the line and linebacker.
Senior Nazir Armstrong, a second-team, all-state tight end at Freedom last season, gives the Vikings options at strong safety, wide receiver and linebacker.
With two-year starter Antevious Jackson graduated, Woodbridge will look to last year’s primary backups Ashur McDuffie (senior) and Andrew Luisa (junior).
Junior Manasseh Peprah (5-8, 150), last season’s leading receiver, returns. A second-team all-district pick, Peprah totaled 20 receptions for 331 yards and three touchdowns.
