1. POTOMAC (18-8, 2018-19 overall record)
Don’t except a drop-off as the two-time defending Cardinal District champions move up from Class 5 to Class 6 this season. The Panthers, who have reached states five of the last six seasons, including capturing two state titles, bring back a strong group of juniors who helped them advance to last season’s state quarterfinals.
The key returners are 6-3 junior guard Anthony Jackson (first-team, all-district, averaged 2.0 3’s a game last season), 6-6 junior forward Tyrell Harris (10.5 ppg) and 6-2 junior forward Caleb Satchell.
Then there are newcomers from the junior varsity: Larry Wright (6-5 junior center), Rakim Lamarre (6-4 junior forward), Lorin Hall (6-1 junior guard) and Ed Simms (6-0 junior guard). Simms’s father is a former Potomac football standout who played in NFL Europe and was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Sophomore guard Kyle Honore (5-11) returns to run the offense, while 6-2 senior guard Manny White is an outside threat. Davion Morris, a 6-8 senior center, is also back.
The depth, balance and versatility gives Potomac multiple options in its lineups.
2. BATTLEFIELD (13-11)
The return of senior Carter Svenson provides the Bobcats experience at point guard. The 5-10 Svenson spent his first two seasons at Battlefield before playing at Stone Bridge as a junior.
The Bobcats also return two starters in 6-foot senior guard Jordan Radford and 6-5 senior forward Trevor Bounds. A quick and strong player, Radford was second-team all-district last season and finished as the team’s second-leading scorer (12.4 ppg). Radford is a three-year varsity player.
Junior Bonsu, a 6-5 junior forward, will contribute upfront.
3. JOHN PAUL (16-10)
The top two scorers are back from last season’s VISAA Division I state qualifier: Seniors DJ Slaughter, a 6-foot point guard (15.4 ppg) and Coretez Lewis, a 6-2 guard (16.3 ppg).
Charles Amo, a 6-1 junior transfer from Paul VI, will contribute.
4. PATRIOT (23-3)
The Pioneers return no starters from last season’s team that set a school record for wins and reached the state tournament for the first time.
Still, the two-time Cedar Run District regular-season champions are expected to remain in the mix under the guidance of fourth-year head coach Sherman Rivers.
Senior Zack Blue (6-1) is the Pioneers’ most experienced player and leads a strong core of guards along with 5-10 junior Trey Nelson.
Look for 6-7 junior forward Tyler Stringer to step in down low. Chad Watson, a 5-11 junior guard, Darrell Johnson, a 6-4 sophomore forward, and Nasir Coleman, a 5-9 freshman guard, are newcomers to watch. Senior center Tyler Negron, a 6-4 JMU football commit, will play again and give the Pioneers good size in the post.
5. OSBOURN PARK (9-16)
The Yellow Jackets are on the rise under second-year head coach Jeremy Coleman. Osbourn Park returns three starters from last season’s team that reached regionals for the first time since the 2007-08 season.
Ethan Wilson, a 6-0 senior guard, averaged 19.8 points a game last season and is the area’s top returning boys scorer. He was first-team, all-Cedar Run District and holds offers from Division II schools Georgia Court University (NJ) and Wilmington University (DE).
Cameron Cole, a 6-1 sophomore guard, and Logan Dwyer, a 5-9 sophomore guard, are also back.
The arrival of transfers Rahim Woni and Peter Oduro will boost Osbourn Park’s frontline. Woni is a 6-6 junior forward who played for Stonewall Jackson and the Virginia Academy. Oduro is a 6-7 junior forward who came over from Battlefield. He is the younger brother of George Mason University freshman Josh Oduro.
Carson Miller, a 6-2 junior guard, transferred from Centreville. Dominic Shoemaker, a 6-2 sophomore guard, is up from the junior varsity.
KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR:
FOREST PARK (13-12)
The Bruins look to continue to build on last season and a strong offseason. Forest Park returns three starters: 6-2 senior guard Kevin Johnson, a returning first-team all-Cardinal District selection. KC Clark, a 5-11 junior guard, and Leon Farley, a 6-4 junior forward.
Tyler Smith, a 6-3 junior guard, CJ Harmon, a 6-6 senior forward, and Evan Reed, a 6-3 junior guard, were varsity reserves last season. Keyani Lee, a 5-9 sophomore guard, finished last season on the varsity. Kameron Lewis, a 6-2 junior guard, Tanez Brown, a 6-2 junior guard and Jalen Forouzi, a 5-9 junior guard, are up from the junior varsity.
WOODBRIDGE (5-17)
With four starters back, the Vikings might be the most improved team this season: 6-2 junior guard Mehki Mims, 6-4 sophomore wing Frankie Lee, 6-2 sophomore guard/forward Michael Cooper and 6-1 senior guard Jelani White. Lee led the team in scoring last season (9.8 ppg) and was second-team, all-Cardinal District.
Newcomers expected to contribute are Dylan Simmons (6'2 freshman guard), Nazir Armstrong (6'3 senior wing), Denzel Quaicoo (6'4 junior wing) and Kai Bowers (5'10 senior guard).
Armstrong, a transfer from Freedom, started at quarterback for Woodbridge’s football team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.