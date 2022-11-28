1. PATRIOT (26-1, final 2021-22 overall record)
The five-time defending Cedar Run District regular-season champions return three starters in 6-foot senior guard Nasir Coleman, 6-3 senior guard/forward Jay Randall and 6-6 junior forward Isaiah Vick.
The team leader, Coleman (team-high 11.9 points a game), earned first-team all-state honors last season. Randall was first-team all-region for the state semifinalists. The much improved Vick is an athletic player who can finish at the rim and is an excellent rebounder. Vick’s father Dwight is a former standout offensive lineman at Virginia Tech.
Sherman Rivers (108-35 in six seasons as Patriot’s coach), expects 6-foot junior guard Dezmond Hopkins (10.0 points a game) to continue his late-season scoring success in which he averaged 14.3 points in Patriot’s final 10 games. The left-hander, who came off the bench last season and was second-team, all-district, can convert from all over the floor and was an 87 percent free-throw shooter.
Rivers considers Randall the most versatile player in Prince William County and Coleman the best point guard.
Abe Halim, a 6-foot junior guard who averaged 18 points a game on junior varsity last season, Ryan Keenan, a 6-1 junior guard up from the junior varsity, and Kai Wilcox, a 5-10 freshman, will step in and help.
2. POTOMAC (14-7)
Potomac returns one full-time starter (6-4 junior wing Terrance Bethea) from last season’s 14-7 team that lost to Patriot 58-56 in the region semifinals.
The Panthers also bring back senior Jayden Harris. Harris joined the team late in the season after transferring from Bishop Ireton. The 6-foot-7 Harris, who has offers from Hampton and Loyola (MD), is an athletic wing player who averaged 15.2 points in six games for the Panthers.
Senior Tyree Hargett, a 6-2 guard, and junior Jeff Okafor, a 6-2 forward, return as well.
Junior Kenny DeGuzman (6-0) will take over as Potomac’s starting point guard after transferring from National Christian (MD). Peter Mitchell, a 6-2 junior shooting guard from Bishop Ireton, is expected to contribute immediately as is 6-6 senior forward BJ Fofana. Fofana was at Potomac last school year but did not play basketball.
Anthony Mills, a 2005 Potomac graduate and member of the 2004 Group AAA state runner-up, takes over Prince William County’s most successful boys basketball program after Keith Honore retired. In 16 seasons, Honore led Potomac to two state titles and a state runner-up finish in 2021.
3. BATTLEFIELD (20-7)
The Class 6 state runners-up bring back three starters in senior 6-5 forward/center Ryan Derderian, senior 6-3 guard Maddux Tennant and senior 6-2 guard Hasan Hammad.
Tennant, a second-team all-region pick, led Battlefield in scoring at 12.4 points a game. Hammad has committed to Division III Christopher Newport University. He and Derderian second-team, all-district.
Ty Gordon, a second-team all-Cedar Run District pick, is back as well. An Old Dominion University commitment in football, the 6-2 senior can run the point or post up.
Aiden Flores, a 6-1 junior forward, and Ashton Evans, a 6-foot junior guard, are up from the junior varsity.
Randy Bills (130-73 overall record) enters his ninth year at the helm. Overall, Battlefield has recorded 10 straight regional appearances.
4. OSBOURN (8-15)
The Eagles return Prince William County’s most heavily recruited player in junior Tey Barbour. An all-around threat who has a pure shooting touch, the 6-foot-4 Barbour earned first-team, all-district and all-region honors last season. He averaged 17.5 points a game and handily won the 3-point competition at Hoops Fest last March.
Barbour has offers so far from Towson, ODU, Mount St. Mary’s, George Washington, George Mason, Bryant, UMass-Lowell and NJIT.
Barbour is Osbourn’s only starter back, but the team welcomes two impact transfers from Osbourn Park in juniors Trey Terrell (5-8) and Tay Faison (5-10). Terrell averaged a team-high 13.4 points a game last season for the Yellow Jackets in earning first-team, all-district honors. Barbour and Terrell played at Metz Middle School together. Barbour, Terrell and Faison have also played together on the same AAU team along with 6-7 junior returner Brenden Ahlers.
Osbourn is looking to record its first winning season and regional appearance since going 20-6 and reaching the region semifinals in 2018-19 under 10th year head coach Rocky Carter (120-90 career record)
5. FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE (11-8)
The Eagles have perhaps the most dynamic backcourt in the county with junior guards Tavarres Riley (6-1) and Shamar Sisco (5-10). Riley led all county boys scorers at 23.8 points a game in earning first-team, all-region honors. Sisco, second-team, all-district, averaged 12.5 points.
Freedom’s new head coach is Mike Harris. He is a former head coach at Southwest HS in San Antonio TX (seven seasons) and John R. Lewis HS in Springfield (18 seasons). He’s gone a combined 344-268 at both places.
Harris replaces James West, who stepped down March 18 after 14 seasons. West went 109-194 at Freedom. He reached regionals twice and the 5A state semifinals in 2015. Harris is Freedom's fourth head boys basketball coach since the school opened in 2004.
Keep an eye on:
COLGAN (12-7)
The Sharks return only one starter in 6-4 senior guard Skyler Smith. Smith has offers from Mary Baldwin and Shenandoah.
They have a player to watch in 6-7 sophomore guard Nate Ament. After a strong summer with his AAU team, Ament received offers from George Mason, Bryant and NJIT. Ament can dribble, pass and shoot the ball well for someone his size. With a senior-heavy team, Ament played primarily as a reserve before starting more down the stretch in place of Smith, who was injured.
The Sharks will also look for help from junior guards Elijah Robinson (5-11), Ashton Carr (6-0) and Robbie Futyma (6-1), senior guard Christian Eppley (6-2) and sophomore forward Eann Pennix (6-4).
FOREST PARK (7-14)
The Bruins bring back the bulk of their team, but took a hit after 6-2 junior guard DK Moore and 5-10 junior guard Samuel Norfleet opted to leave for Rock Creek Christian the week before tryouts began Nov. 7. Moore, who averaged a team-high 13 points a game, has received an offer from Rider University.
The top returner is Brandon Edozie. A 6-8 sophomore center, Edozie (10 points and 8 rebounds a game) is stronger and taller after earning second-team, all-district honors a year ago.
Roman Hendrix (6-4 junior forward), Ethan Salvatierra (5-10 sophomore guard), Winston Raford (6-1 senior guard), Azaan Sheikh (6-1 senior guard) and Jaiden McLendon-Parker (6-2 junior guard) are also back.
Forest Park will look for newcomers Jabari-Mekhi Chinchester (6-2 freshman guard) and Jaylin Graham (6-4 junior guard) up from junior varsity.
