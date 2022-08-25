1. BATTLEFIELD (13-1 in 2021)

The Bobcats are in position to make another deep postseason run after reaching the state semifinals.

On offense, they are experienced at the skill spots and the line.

Junior Braden Boggs returns to a more familiar position as he takes over at quarterback. Boggs backed up the graduated Isaiah Walters (a first-team, all-Cedar Run District pick now at the Naval Academy prep school) in 2021, but he was too good of an athlete to leave on the sidelines.

IN_Battlefield_vs_Freedom_Football_Regionals__S510519001.jpg Head Coach Greg Hatfield raises the trophy after Battlefield defeated Freedom 24-7 in the regional finals. Photo by Doug Stroud

He stepped in at starting wide receiver and earned second-team, all-state honors in catching an area-high 62 passes for 1,067 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also led the team in scoring with 84 points.

Boggs has plenty of receiving options with senior and Virginia Tech commitment Caleb Woodson (24 receptions, 250 yards, one TD) and junior Braden Binkowski (24-258-2) back. Woodson’s brother Cole, a sophomore up from the junior varsity with a Virginia Tech offer, is another target along with senior Damier Minkah (Duquense offer).

Senior Jelon Johnson, a second-team all-state kick returner who recorded nine rushing touchdowns, becomes the Bobcats’ primary ball-carrier. Johnson has offers from Temple, Kent State, Pennsylvania and Dartmouth.

Senior center David Smoot (first-team, all-Cedar Run District) and senior tackle Jayden Perez anchor a veteran line along with senior Ty Spencer and junior Will Van Roe.

Defensively, the defending Class 6 Region champs are just as loaded. Senior and ODU commitment Ty Gordon (second-team, all-state) is the anchor upfront. Senior Abraham Al-Khalili will help as well.

Woodson (first-team, all-state) and Minkah (second-team, all-district) return in the secondary. Seniors Kehler Hamilton (second-team, all-district) and Brodie Carroll are set at linebacker.

Senior Maddux Tennant, a second-team, all-region basketball player, takes over for the graduated Vadin Bruot as the kicker.

Look for sophomore Cam Binkowski (defensive line, running back), senior linebacker Chris Montes, sophomore defensive back/wide receiver Bryce Banning and junior guard Joe Lubinskas to assume bigger roles this season.

2. FREEDOM (10-3)

Junior Tristan Evans is next in line to run the Eagles’ prolific offense after serving as a back-up and spot starter his first two years to the graduated Davis Bryson (Kennesaw State).

Evans is surrounded by a veteran offensive line led by three-year starters Adrian Crespin and Armand Tubbs.

Sophomore Jeff Overton Jr. is back after rushing for 1,386 yards and 12 touchdowns to earn first-team all-Cardinal District honors.

The Eagles also bring back their top two receivers in junior Kam Courtney (47 receptions, 823 yards, 9 TDs, second-team, all-state) and sophomore JuJu Preston (40-575-9, second-team, all-district). Junior wide receiver Elijah Reed is back as well.

Senior kicker James McKay (81 points all on point after attempts) returns.

Defensively, senior defensive back and Division I recruit Kendall Bannister (second-team, all-state) leads the way along with Bishop Ireton transfer and Coastal Carolina commitment TJ Bush at defensive end.

Senior Mark Erinna (lineman, second-team, all-district), junior Jerrell Hodges (secondary, second-team, all-district), Courtney, Preston and senior lineman Nasir Ethrington are back.

Senior speedster Isaiah Perry is back after missing last season with an injury.

Freedom’s biggest hole is at linebacker where it graduated all its starters.

3. PATRIOT (7-4)

Seeking their seventh straight playoff appearance, the Pioneers are most experienced on the offensive side of the ball with four veterans back on the offensive line along with the return of their starting quarterback and wide receiver.

Senior Sam Fernandez, a three-sport athlete who earned second-team, all-district honors last season, threw for 1,421 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2021.

His main target is senior Gabe Bigbee, a first-team, all-district pick who totaled 36 receptions for 604 yards and five touchdowns. Senior Eddie Henry and tight end Kam Mahoney provide additional targets as will first-year player Jay Randall. An all-region basketball player, the 6-3 Randall already has a Division 2 offer from Glenville State.

Senior tackle and University of Virginia commitment Cole Surber (6-6, 285, first-team, all-state), 5-11, 250-pound senior Brandon Khu (second-team, all-district), 6-2, 270-pound junior center Alaric Ahrens and 5-11, 315-pound senior Braden Chandler provide an established unit upfront.

Senior Quentin Harrison takes over as Patriot’s lead ball-carrier, replacing the graduated Cedar Run District Offensive Player of the Year Keith Jenkins (1,516 rushing yards, 22 touchdowns, 152 points). Jenkins is a freshman defensive back at Morgan State.

Bigbee and sophomore Jackson McCarter will also receive carries.

Harrison returns as a starting linebacker. Patriot is experienced on the defensive line with first-and-second team all-district selections Josh Folds (senior) and Chase Collins (senior) along with senior Cullen Carey.

Bigbee and Henry (first-team, all-district) are back in the secondary.

Junior Eli Negron (wide receiver/linebacker), the younger brother of former Patriot standout and current James Madison University defensive lineman Tyler Negron, and junior Blake McNabb (wide receiver/linebacker) will rotate in more this season.

4. UNITY REED (6-6)

The Lions return their top rusher and passer and two top two receivers in senior Dashaun Gibson (44 receptions, 606 yards, 6 TDs), senior tight end Amare Campbell, junior Mekhi Blakeney and senior Blake Moore (threw for over 1,600 yards).

Gibson was first-team, all-Cedar Run District and Blakeney and Campbell second-team, all-district.

Senior Marquez Davis and junior Domingo Meade are also threats at wide receiver.

Campbell (100 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss in 2021) and senior Shane Eller (125 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and two interceptions) headline the defense. Campbell, who committed to North Carolina Wednesday night, takes over the middle linebacker position for the graduated first-team, all-state pick Shawn Murphy (a freshman at Alabama). Eller was a first-team, all-state all-purpose selection on defense.

Gibson and Davis (defensive backs), junior defensive back Cameron Morales and senior defensive ends Javion Haney and Sean Johnson are also back on defense.

5. GAR-FIELD (5-6)

Senior Adric Johnson takes over as the Red Wolves’ new starting quarterback after Omar Diallo transferred to Bishop Ireton.

Senior Jordan Terry (second-team, all-Cardinal District) returns at running back for a team looking for its fourth straight playoff appearance. Sophomore Herman Jackson should see more playing time as well out of the backfield.

Senior center Jakobi Reynolds and junior Corvell James lead the line.

Junior wide receivers Max Gardner and Traveon Peters will take over pass catching responsibilities.

Senior Kalvon Sanders (second-team, all-district linebacker) leads the defense along with senior Marvin Pereira, senior cornerback Victor Ssegawa, sophomore safety Tyson Woods and senior cornerback Malachi Wood-Valentine.