1. FREEDOM (3-3, 2020 regular record)

The Eagles graduated their leading rusher (Julian Edwards, 1,008 yards) and receiver Umari Hatcher (17 receptions, 397 yards, area-high 10 touchdowns), leaving them young at the skill positions. But both their quarterbacks return in senior Davis Bryson and sophomore Tristan Evans.

Davis is the starter for the second straight season. A two-way threat with explosive speed, he threw for 445 yards and six touchdowns and ran for three more before suffering a season-ending injury during the Eagles’ third game. Evans replaced Bryson for the rest of the season.

Massaponax_v_Freedom_Football__S516922.jpg Freedom linebacker Jibreel Al-Amin (17) rushes to recover a mishandled snap to Massaponax's quarterback during the playoff game. Photo By Doug Stroud

Freedom head coach Darryl Overton expects a number of players to help in the running game, starting with seniors Dominic Dwyer and Jalen Redfearn.

Overton’s nephew, freshman Jeff Overton, along with freshman JuJu Preston will receive carries. Preston is also expected to start at wide receiver. Sophomore Elijah Reed will help at wide receiver as well.

Freedom’s most experience is on the line. The Eagles bring back all their offensive line starters in senior right guard Aden Longoria (first-team, all-district), senior center Makye Ramirez (first-team, all-district), junior left guard Armand Tubbs (second-team, all-district), junior right tackle Adrian Crespin and junior left tackle Mark Erinna. Longoria and Ramirez are three-year starters.

On defense, first-team, all-district picks Jibreel Al-Amin (senior end who has an offer from Marshall) and senior linebacker John Crawford are back as are junior lineman Cameron Berry (second-team, all-district) and defensive back Dashawn Davis (second-team all-purpose pick).

Newcomers expected to contribute include Unity Reed transfer Isaiah Perry, a junior wide receiver (second-team all-Cedar Run District kick returner), Life Christian transfer Jerrell Hodges, a sophomore safety, and senior offensive lineman William Jones from Washington D.C.

Freedom looks to rebound after missing the playoffs last season for the first time since 2015. Playing a reduced six-game regular-season schedule due to the pandemic in which the top four teams from each region advanced to the postseason, the Eagles forfeited two wins for using an ineligible player and lost to Gar-Field.

2. BATTLEFIELD (5-2)

After making the playoffs last season following a two-year hiatus, the Bobcats have some key holes to fill with the graduation of Cedar Run District defensive player of the year and leading rusher Matt Binkowski (James Madison University) along with a good chunk of their offensive line.

690A0857.jpg Battlefield's Caleb Woodson, who caught two passes for 52 yards on the night, helps salt away a 35-12 win over Patriot with this catch and run…

But they still have experience upfront with junior guard Ty Spencer and junior tackles Jayden Perez and Donovan Kitchen. Look for senior guard Tre Fields, junior center David Smoot and sophomore guard Joe Lubinskas to help out as well.

Two seniors, Graham Jones and Josh Thaxton, and junior Jelon Johnson will receive the bulk of the carries out of the backfield.

Duke commitment Wesley Williams, who also starts at tight end, anchors the defensive line. The senior end is a returning first-team, all-district player on defense. Senior Connor Sealock (second-team, all-district) joins Williams upfront, while senior Dominic Taylor (second-team) returns at defensive back. Junior Caleb Woodson is the other returning starter in the secondary.

Despite the departure of first-team, all-district wide receiver Geajorm Akpaloo (seven touchdown receptions) to the Avalon School (MD), Battlefield brings back a good group of receivers in Taylor and Woodson (second-team, all-district).

Senior quarterback Jonathan Walters will direct the offense again. Walters threw for 689 yards and nine touchdowns in seven games and was second-team, all-district.

Sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Brandon Binkowski, Matt’s younger brother, missed last season, but is expected to contribute this fall as is sophomore quarterback/defensive back/wide receiver Braden Boggs.

The biggest addition is head coach Greg Hatfield. Hatfield comes from Eastern View High School in Culpeper, where he went 109-36 in 13 seasons as the program’s only head coach.

3. PATRIOT (5-2)

The Pioneers look to extend their consecutive playoff streak to six straight years with a strong nucleus.

Junior Sam Fernandez takes over at quarterback for Cody Rogers, the Cedar Run District offensive player of the year now a VMI freshman. Fernandez, a first-team, all-district lacrosse player and starter at defensive back, backed up Rogers last season.

He has a strong supporting cast. Last season’s leading rusher (senior Keith Jenkins) and receiver (junior Gabe Bigbee are back. Jenkins, who has an offer from Morgan State, ran for 821 yards and eight touchdowns, while Bigbee caught 32 passes for 438 yards and three touchdowns to each earn first-team, all-district honors.

New varsity players, junior Carey Cullen, a Unity Reed transfer, and sophomore Eli Negron (younger brother of former Patriot standout and current JMU lineman) Tyler Negron will contribute at wideout.

Patriot also has experience and depth upfront with junior Garrett Jones, junior Brandon Khu, sophomore Alaric Ahrens, senior Braden Chandler and junior Cole Surber back. Junior Sage Hensely also returns after missing last season with a torn ACL.

Cole Surber.jpg Patriot's Cole Surber

The 6-6, 275-pound Surber is a prototypical tackle who can play guard. He did both last season. He is rated the No. 10 player in Virginia for the class of 2023 by 247Sports.com He has offers from Pittsburgh, Maryland, ODU, Liberty, Virginia, Duke, South Carolina and Kentucky.

Patriot head coach Sean Finnerty considers senior linebacker Brady McLaughlin a district defensive player of the year candidate. Junior Chase Collins returns at end. Both he and McLaughlin were second-team, all-district.

Surber, Khu and Aherns will also rotate in on the line. Jenkins and Bigbee are back at the corner spots, while senior Matthew Boyd and senior Aiden Fairchild are first-year starters at safety. Senior Khary Bates and junior Eddie Henry also will contribute at corner.

4. OSBOURN (4-2)

With eight starters back on offense and defense, the Eagles are poised to make their first playoff appearance since 2011.

Senior Jakari Lewis leads the offense. He has rushed for over 1,000 yards each of the last two seasons. He totaled an area-high 1,132 in the spring. He will switch to quarterback this fall.

690A8652.jpg Osbourn's Jakari Lewis

Besides Lewis, other returning all-district players are senior lineman Matthew Pack (first-team defense), senior linebacker Diego Aviles (first-team defense), junior defensive back Nigel Burke (second team), senior Quentin Davis (honorable mention linebacker) and senior left tackle Brandon Hastings (honorable mention offense). All of them are three-year starters.

5. GAR-FIELD (6-1)

The defending Cardinal District champions return six starters on offense and seven on defense.

But they must replace their most significant player last season, quarterback Bishop Fitzgerald. The district player of the year threw for an area-high 1,485 yards and 16 touchdowns and ran for nine more. Fitzgerald, who is now at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, also was a first-team, all-district defensive back.

690A7903.jpg Gar-Field Jalil Singleton takes the opening kickoff to begin his team's 34-0 shutout of host Forest Park on Friday, March 19, 2021.

Gar-Field must also replace its top receiver, Jedaiah Dancy (20 receptions, 486 yards, five TDs), rusher Abdul Kaloko (433 yards, eight TDs) and tackler Mason Woods. They all graduated. Woods is now at Towson, Dancy at Alderson Broaddus and Kaloko at Bluefield.

Junior Rashaan Mack steps in as the starter after backing up Fitzgerald.

Senior Ryan Adams is the anchor on the line after earning first-team, all-district honors on both sides of the ball. Senior DeAvohn Bumbrey, a first-team defensive lineman and second-team running back, is back as are second-team linebacker, junior Kalvon Sanders, first-team offensive lineman, senior Amonte Thompson and first-team defensive back Jalil Singleton. Singleton is also Gar-Field’s top returning receiver (14 receptions, 310 yards, four TDs.).

Junior Elijah Sledge transferred from Unity Reed, where he was second-team, all-district last season as a defensive end. He will start at running back for the Red Wolves.

OTHERS TO WATCH

HYLTON (4-3)

The Bulldogs return six starters on offense and nine on defense.

The arrival of 13 players from local high schools or from out of state will bolster Hylton as well.

The Bulldogs graduated their top passer (Tyler Mitchell), receiver (Diego Barrett) and rusher (Colby Bonds).

Hylton senior Tyler Rekdal steps in as the starting quarterback. The 6-foot-6 Rekdal transferred from Colgan without any varsity experience. But he has tremendous upside.

Junior Chase Miller, junior Dylan Wright , Forest Park transfer AJ Oliver (senior) and Colgan transfer Mike Marshall (senior) will give Rekdal plenty of targets.

690A3902.jpg Hylton's Chase Miller looks to return a kickoff for good yardage against Gar-Field during the teams' matchup at Potomac on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Sophomore end Sean Leach and Wright anchor the defense. Both were second-team, all-district picks.

Leach is Hylton’s starting running back. Colgan transfer Ayzaya Johnson (senior running back/linebacker) is another newcomer expected to contribute.

UNITY REED (1-4)

Lack of depth and injuries hurt the Lions last season.

The Lions still face depth issues with only a varsity team in 2021 for the second straight season. But they have seven starters back on offense and eight on defense and are top-heavy with juniors.

The biggest returner is senior linebacker and Alabama commitment Shawn Murphy. Junior linebacker Amare Campbell (second-team, all-district with an offer from Maryland), junior linebacker Shane Eller (honorable mention all-district) and senior defensive back Sean Scott (second-team, all-district) also return.

The return of junior Marquez Davis at safety will bolster Unity Reed’s defense as well. Davis missed last season with a broken leg. Junior Mekhi Blakeney (second-team, all-district) returns as a starting running back.

Campbell, Murphy and Moore.jpg (left to right): Amare Campbell, Shawn Murphy and Blake Moore.

Battlefield transfer Blake Moore will start at quarterback. His main targets are DaShaun Gibson (second-team, all-Cedar Run District), Jalen Morrison, Campbell. Marquez Davis and Eller.

Unity Reed returns four starters on the offensive line in Mason Olson, Julio Vazquez, Sean Johnson and Richard Mulhern.