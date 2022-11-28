1. OSBOURN PARK (26-2 final 2021-22 overall record)
The Yellow Jackets return four starters from a team that reached the Class 6 state final for the second season in a row. Both its losses were to state champion Madison.
Second-team all-state guard Alana Powell (5-7, senior) headlines the group. Powell is Osbourn Park’s top-returning scorer (12.1 points a game). She’s a strong, explosive player who gets to the rim quickly or finishes things off with an effective pull-up jumper.
Senior Kori Cole (5-9 guard), sophomore Alex Brown (6-1 guard/forward) and senior Danielle Darfour (5-7 guard) round out the returning starters. Angie Yann, a 5-5 junior guard, and Julia Matthews, a 5-7 sophomore guard, also return as key contributors.
Cole is a complete player who earned second-team all-region honors. Brown and Darfour were second-team, all-district picks.
Osbourn Park boasts an impressive freshman class with 5-8 guard Keyarah Rainey, 5-7 guard Jayel West, 5-5 point guard Samia Snead, 5-5 shooting guard Jaelyn Gorham (the daughter of former OP head girls basketball coach Cliff Gorham, head coach Chrissy Kelly’s predecessor), and 5-4 guard Tarianna Hayes.
In five years under Kelly, the 2022 Class 6 state girls basketball coach of the year, Osbourn Park has gone 95-26 with three straight state tournament appearances, two straight region titles and four outright Cedar Run District regular-season titles (Osbourn Park tied Unity Reed for the 2018-19 district regular-season title.) The Yellow Jackets are 47-2 in regular-season district play in five seasons. Kelly is 11 wins away from 300 for her career.
2. PATRIOT (17-7)
The Pioneers return all five starters and their top three scorers from a team that finished second to Osbourn Park in the Cedar Run District regular season the last two seasons and lost each year in the Class 6 Region B semifinals.
Junior guard/forward Ella Negron (5-10, 13.5 points a game) and 5-10 senior guard/forward Addisyn Banks (10.3 ppg) were both first-team all-district and all-region players last season. Senior guard Sydnee Smith (5-8, 9.8 ppg) was second-team, all-district.
Emily Casey, a 5-6 senior point guard, and Summer Upperman, a 5-7 senior guard, also return.
Negron is a force in the post who has a nice mid-range shooting touch, Smith is an excellent defender with an improved offensive skillset and Banks presents match-up problems for opponents by combining her height with her guard skills. Banks is in conversation with a few Division I, II, and III teams and has one official offer. Smith has committed to Division III Macalester (MN).
Crystal Wright, a 5-10 junior forward, joins Patriot’s varsity after playing on Battlefield’s junior varsity last season.
The Pioneers are seeking their seventh straight regional berth.
3. BRENTSVILLE (17-5)
All five starters are back for a team looking to extend its regional appearance streak to eight and reach states for the fifth time in six seasons.
Senior point guard Alden Yergey (5’9) is the undisputed team leader and the best all-around player in Prince William County. A four-year starter and three-time first-team all-state selection, the Siena College signee averaged a Prince William County-best 25.2 points a game last season to go along with 4.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.4 steals. Yergey is 601 points away from being the school’s all-time leading scorer (boys or girls).
Senior guard Cara Vollmer (5’8, second-team, all-region and 10.8 points a game), 5-9 small forward Liz Rice, 5-9 sophomore guard/small forward Brooke Lynn Miller and 5-3 sophomore guard Macie Mayes also return as starters.
Savannah Price, a 5-10 sophomore forward from Osbourn High School, Payton Brown, a 5-5 freshman guard from Marsteller Middle School, and Emilie Spittle, a 5-9 senior forward, will also contribute.
Keyla Delaney, a 2010 Brentsville graduate and 1,000-point scorer for the Tigers, takes over as her alma mater’s new head coach. She replaces her father Eugene, who retired after last season.
4. GAINESVILLE (12-10)
The second-year program returns all its players.
Madison McKenzie, a 5-7 first-team, all-district and all-region junior guard, led the Cardinals in scoring at 16.4 points a game. She’s a quick, solid defender who shoots well all over the floor.
She will have a stronger core around her this season to spread the ball around more.
Ella Nhek, a 5-4 second-team all-district junior guard, Delaney Gilliam, a 5-7 junior guard, Kendyl Maxwell, a 5-9 junior forward, and Rebecca St. Germain, a 6-0, senior forward, are the other returning starters for Daniel Nemerow’s squad.
The arrival of 5-9 senior wing Kennedy McCalla is expected to boost Gainesville’s play. McCalla has been home-schooled the last three years. Peyton White, a 6-0 freshman center from Gainesville Middle School, and Demi Gilliam (Delaney’s sister), a 6-0 freshman guard from Gainesville Middle, give the Cardinals good size.
5. POTOMAC (13-6)
The Panthers return four starters in 5-5 sophomore point guard Olivea Puller, 5-5 senior guard Tiana Jackson, 5-9 sophomore guard/forward Taylor Allen and 5-10 senior forward Lajayla Lipscomb.
Lipscomb was second-team all-region and first-team, all-district and Puller and Allen were both second-team all-district. All four are second-year starters.
Lipscomb is the team’s best athlete and will look to offset the loss of her sister Natayvia (team-high 13.9 points a game), who graduated and is now at Richard Bland College.
Puller is the team’s best defender. Allen can play any position and Jackson is an excellent shooter.
Keep an eye on
WOODBRIDGE (18-8)
The defending Cardinal District champions and state quarterfinalist have no returning starters after sophomore Elawanie Wilkins (second-team, all-district) underwent season-ending knee surgery.
But the Vikings picked up two transfers from Edison, another Class 6 state quarterfinalist last season: 5-6 junior guard Gabby Jackson and 5-8 junior wing Trinity Henderson. Jackson is the team’s primary point guard and Henderson will play all positions on the court.
The only player Woodbridge brings back who played significant minutes is 5-11 senior post player Tyrianah Smith.
COLGAN (10-11)
The Sharks graduated their top two scorers but return a core group of players led by 5-2 senior guard AJ Jones.
Bea Quiroz, a 5-4 junior guard, Audrey Williams, a 5-11 sophomore forward, Brianna Long, a 5-9 junior forward and Mya Alexandra, a 5-9 junior forward, also return.
