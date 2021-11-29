1. POTOMAC (13-1, final 2020-21 overall record)

If there’s a season to end the Panthers’ Cardinal District dominance, it’s this one. Potomac graduated most of its team, including four starters, from last season’s Class 6 state runner-up.

So why are the Panthers ranked No. 1? Until another challenger can top them for league and area supremacy, Potomac remains the team to beat.

The Panthers may lack experience and depth, but they still have a tradition of excellence under head coach Keith Honore. Honore, who enters his 17th season at his alma mater nine wins away from the 300-victory club, has led Potomac to nine straight district/conference regular-season titles.

In addition, the Panthers return some key players who will get the chance to showcase their abilities after seeing limited playing time a season ago behind a senior-dominated team.

Honore’s son Kyle is Potomac’s leader and most experienced player. The 6-foot senior point guard is a four-year varsity player and three-year starter who has earned first-team all-state honors as a sophomore and junior. Honore, who has an offer from Division II St. Thomas Aquinas, averaged 11.2 points a game last season.

Potomac will also look for help from Frankie Lee (6-6 senior center), Terrance Bethea (6-5 sophomore forward) and Quinton Mumeka (6-2 senior forward).

Marquis Johnson, a 6-1 senior guard who has been home schooled, gives Potomac an outside shooting threat.

2. PATRIOT (12-3)

The four-time defending Cedar Run District regular-season champions return one starter from last season’s Class 3 Region B finalist: 6-2 senior guard Nick Marrero. Marrero is the team’s top outside shooter.

690A0214.jpg Patriot's Nick Marrero tries to make a steal on Potomac's KeJahn Rainey before the latter launches a long pass up court during the teams' matc…

But Patriot returns key reserves who will step into larger roles this season.

Isaiah Vick, a 6-5 sophomore post player, replaces 6-6 junior Darrel Johnson, a second-team all-district pick who transferred to Fairfax Christian. Vick’s father Dwight is a former standout offensive lineman at Virginia Tech.

Nasir Coleman, a 5-11 junior, replaces the graduated Trey Nelson (team-high 16.1 ppg, Cedar Run District Player of the Year) as Patriot’s starting point guard. Coleman backed up Nelson the last two seasons.

Head coach Sherman Rivers expects Jay Randall, a 6-3 junior wing, to have a breakout season with the ability in games to record double-doubles in points and rebounds.

Others back are Courtney Davis, a 6-2 senior guard, Michael Ackerman, a 5-10 senior guard and Dezmond Hopkins, a 5-11 sophomore guard. Brady Page, a 6-4 sophomore wing, is up from the junior varsity. Page’s older sister Danielle is a former University of Nebraska standout who won a bronze medal with the Serbian National Team at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

3. WOODBRIDGE (9-3)

The Vikings return two full-time starters from last season’s Class 6 Region B semifinalist: Michael Cooper, a 6-3 senior guard, and Dylan Simmons, a 6-3 junior guard.

Cooper, a first-team, all-Cardinal District selection, averaged 11.1 points a game last season and has offers from two Division II programs, Millersville University and Shepherd.

690A2341.jpg Woodbridge's Dylan Simmons puts up a shot against Forest Park during the teams' game on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

Jaiden Edwards, a 6-1 senior guard who started three games last season, is back. The Vikings will look for help from two new faces up from the junior varsity: Riley Jacobs, a 6-7 sophomore forward, and Denzel Lambert, a 6-3 sophomore guard.

4. FREEDOM (2-6)

The Eagles may have the best chance of anyone to unseat Potomac this season.

Freedom returns three starters in 6-3 senior point guard Jalen West, 6-2 senior guard Isaiah Wimbush and 5-9 junior guard Jordan Perkins.

Wimbush, a second-team, all-Cardinal District selection, averaged a team-high 12.1 points a game last season followed by Perkins at 11.0.

What may push the Eagles over the top is the arrival of two transfers, Tavarres Riley, a 6-foot sophomore guard from Paul VI and Shamar Sisco, a 5-10 sophomore guard from Christ Chapel.

5. BATTLEFIELD (8-4)

The Bobcats are athletic with good shooters.

The top one is junior Maddux Tennant, Battlefield’s top 3-point specialist last season.

Battlefield also has two transfers from Patriot in senior Chase Nelson and Jonathan Warren.

OTHERS TO WATCH

MANASSAS PARK (6-6)

The 3A Cougars return four senior starters in 5-11 guard Payton Simmons, 6-4 guard/forward Jace Garza, 6-foot guard Devin Chambers and 5-11 guard Isaac Malik-Duarte.

Simmons (team-high 17 points a game) was second-team, all-state last season and Garza (14.6 ppg, second on team) a first-team all-Northwestern District selection. Both will get the chance to play in college. Simmons has an offer from St. Mary’s in Maryland.

Simmons, Garza and Malik-Duarte have been with seventh-year head coach Gary Chicko when all three played junior varsity as eighth graders. Simmons is a four-year varsity player.

Jordan McGlawn, a 6-4 junior forward up from the junior varsity, is expected to have a big season. Abdullahi Abdullahi, a 6-4 senior forward, did not play much as a junior, but will see increased playing time this season. And Phillip Daniel, a 5-11 senior guard, may be the district’s best defensive player.

Manassas Park will compete with Skyline, Meridian and William Monroe for the district title.

To prepare for league play, the Cougars open up the season against 6A programs Osbourn, Colgan, Hylton, Forest Park and Gainesville along with 4A Kettle Run and Rock Ridge and 5A Stafford.

HYLTON (6-7)

The Bulldogs return one starter in 6-2 senior guard Kelby Garnett.

A first-team, all-Cardinal District selection last season, Garnett averaged 11.4 points a game.

Lucas Scroggins, a 6-7 senior guard/forward and the son of former Gar-Field standout and George Mason University player Kenny Scroggins is also back, as is 6-1 senior guard Abubakarr Jalloh and 6-8 senior center Rodney Johnson.