1. OSBOURN PARK (14-2 final 2020-21 overall record)

The Yellow Jackets return one starter from last season’s 6A state-runner up. Hailey Kellogg didn’t score much last season as the team’s fifth option behind a senior-laden class, but the 5-foot-5 senior point guard will step in as the Yellow Jackets’ top offensive threat.

Osbourn Park also has key returners in 5-7 junior guard Alana Powell, 5-9 junior guard Kori Cole and 5-7 junior guard Danielle Darfour. Two freshmen, 6-foot 1 guard/forward Alex Brown and 5-7 guard Julia Matthews, will contribute as well. Brown is a potential starter.

Powell has not play a lot as she battled injuries the last couple of seasons and played behind a large senior class. But she’s a strong defender with good court vision and who can score.

With only nine players, Osbourn Park will face depth issues. The pandemic impacted the Yellow Jackets’ low numbers. OP had no junior varsity program in 2020-21 nor was there a middle school season.

Assistant coaches Jasmine Byrd and Danni Jackson, both former Division I players, usually practice with the team anyway. But their presence is even more important this season to provide extra bodies.

Still, look for Chrissy Kelly to get the most of her squad again. She begins her fifth season as Osbourn Park’s head coach, where she has gone 69-24 overall and 43-2 in the Cedar Run District. Osbourn Park is the four-time defending district champion.

2. COLGAN (13-3)

The defending Cardinal District champions return two starters in 5-7 senior guard/forward Peyton Ray (second-team, all-district) and 5-8 senior guard/forward Najah Perryman (first-team, all-district).

Perryman, who has signed with Talladega College, is an excellent defender. A left-handed shooter who can score off drives to the basket or with a dangerous floater, Perryman should have a breakout season as the Sharks’ primary scorer following the graduation of Wake Forest freshman Alyssa Andrews, the program’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder (1,784 points, 1,067 rebounds in 94 games) with and Queens University of Charlotte freshman Kennedy Fuller (13.8 points a game).

690A7167.jpg Colgan's Najah Perryman dribbles around the Woodbridge defense during the teams' matchup to kick off the winter sports season in Prince Willia…

AJ Jones, a 5-2 junior guard who transferred from Potomac, will contribute. The Sharks have a strong nucleus of first-year varsity players Audrey Williams (5-9 freshman guard/forward), Mariah Barksdale (5-6 freshman guard) and Mya Alexander (5-8 sophomore forward who played junior varsity last season). Tess Welsby (5-4 junior guard) will also be an impact player.

3. FOREST PARK (10-3)

The Bruins are led by 5-4 Angel Jones, a four-year starter at point guard and two-time first-team all-Cardinal District selection who is a legitimate district and region player of the year candidate.

Jones is an explosive scorer with excellent passing ability. She averaged 11.1 points a game last season.

Jones is the only immediate returning starter for Forest Park. The Bruins hope to have 6-2 senior center Lydia Pedersen (second-team, all-district) back in January. Pedersen tore her ACL in the offseason.

Isabella Gomez (5-5 senior guard) and Johnae Young (5-6 junior guard) didn't start last year but played major minutes and will be taking on an even bigger role this year

Forest Park has a number of new faces to add depth and allow it to play a more up-tempo style: Two transfers: Trinity Galindo, a 5-7 shooting guard from John Champe, and Ayanna Ancrum, a 5-7 sophomore guard from Mount Vernon.

Two sophomores who did not play last season, 5-8 forward D’Shawnee Hollins and 5-8 guard/forward Brianna Shelton, and Mickaela Pariso Daguiso, a 5-3 freshman point guard, should also see plenty of playing time.

4. POTOMAC (5-6)

Natayvia Lipscomb, a 5-8 senior guard/forward, is a four-year starter and two-time all-Cardinal District selection who averaged a team-high 16.0 points last season.

Lipscomb is a capable scorer, one of three starters back for the Panthers. The other two are junior center Olivia Wright and sophomore guard Kenneah DeGuzman.

Potomac has three freshman expected to help out in 5-6 point guard Olivea Puller, 5-8 guard/forward Taylor Allen and 5-6 guard Trinity Riley. Transfer Tiana Jackson (5-6 junior guard from Wakefield High School) is also another key newcomer.

5. BRENTSVILLE (6-4)

The Tigers return their entire roster from last season’s Class 3 Region B semifinalist.

The leader is 5-9 junior point guard Alden Yergey, Prince William County’s best all-around player. The Siena commitment is a two-time first-team all-state selection who averaged 19 points and 3.0 3-pointers a game last season. She makes Brentsville’s offense go with her scoring and passing in transition.

Fellow junior guard Cara Vollmer (second-team, all-district, 9.2 points a game) is a dangerous outside shooter. She and Yergey give the Tigers a prolific one-two punch.

690A6510.jpg Brentsville High School junior Alden Yergey in action during her team's practice Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

Liz Rice (5-7, junior), Sara Pell (5-7, senior), Emily Spittle (5-9, junior) and Kendall Meunier (5-7, senior), Alex Ringer (5-7, senior), Elena Hall (5-9, junior), Dakota Garber (5-6, junior) are back to contribute on both ends of the floor. Two freshmen, 5-3 Macie Mayes and 5-7 Brookelynn Miller will play significant minutes as well. Aniyah Barner (5-6, junior) is out after not playing last season.

OTHERS TO WATCH

GAINESVILLE

The first-year varsity program under Daniel Nemerow has a chance to make an early impression led by 5-6 guard Madison McKenzie. The sophomore, who played last season at Patriot, is already receiving Division I interest. She has the ability to score from anywhere on the court.

The Cardinals’ all-underclassman roster (Gainesville has no seniors this school year) includes two other former Patriot players in 5-3 sophomore guard Ella Nhek and 6-foot junior forward Becca St. Germain.

WOODBRIDGE (4-6)

The Vikings return three starters for first-year head coach Mark Hines.

The leader is 5-8 senior guard Amani Melendez. A returning first-team all-Cardinal District selection, Melendez averaged 20.3 points a game last season.

Taylor Kellum (5-11 senior forward) and Mackenzie Burke (5-11 senior wing) are the other two returning starters.

Look for 5-6 senior guard Reina Washington to contribute immediately. Washington sat out last season after transferring from John Paul the Great. Washington was a first-team, all-Cedar Run District pick as a freshman at Unity Reed.

Tytianah Smith, a 5-10 junior post player who transferred from Colgan, will also provide valuable minutes.