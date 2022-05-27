On Thursday, Battlefield’s Isabel Kelly was announced as the Cedar Run District Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

She showed why a few hours later, scoring twice as Battlefield shut out visiting Colonial Forge by the score of 2-0 in the Class 6 Region B quarterfinals to extend its unbeaten streak to nine games.

The Bobcats (14-3) now advance to the regional semifinals, where they will once again host the Eagles, this time from district rival Freedom-South Riding, for a spot in the regional championship game as well as the state tournament. The semifinal is Wednesday (June 1) at 6 p.m. Freedom upset top-seeded Colgan Thursday.

The first half was marked by great defense on both sides, as Battlefield kept the ball on the visiting side of the field for the better part of the first five minutes. Both teams also had scoring attempts prevented by stellar defense in the final twenty minutes of the half.

The second half began the exact opposite of how the first half began- with three straight shots for Battlefield in less than a minute beginning at the 35 minute mark. The first was saved, while the second two, the third a header, went just wide right.

Shortly thereafter, Lyndsie Clough made an amazing safe for the Bobcats, diving to her left to bat away the ball and garnering some serious applause from the home fans.

Her efforts did not go unappreciated, as just over a minute later Kelly found the back of the net on a corner shot for her first goal of the game. Two minutes later, a fantastic shot by Colonial Forge bounced off of the top bar.

For the remainder of the game, Battlefield’s defense could be defined with one word-clutch-as they swatted away scoring opportunity after scoring opportunity for the Eagles.

With just under fifteen minutes left to play, Kelly was awarded a free kick. Foot met ball, and the ball met the top of the net as Kelly recorded her team-high 21st goal this season.

For Kelly, who has signed with George Washington University, getting a playoff victory on the same day that she won player of the year was special.

“We’ve been battling all season, so it’s really great to get to the next round," Kelly said.

Head coach Kevin Hilton echoed her sentiments, also extending his praise to the team’s defensive performance. “They collectively did a really great job, it was a full effort.”