Jajuan Johnson played football at Potomac High School. He served as an assistant there. And now he is the program’s head football coach.
Johnson replaces Clarence Martin. Martin went 7-19 in three seasons. The Panthers were 4-2 this season to post their first winning record since going 7-4 in 2012.
Johnson, who teaches special education, has been an assistant football coach at Potomac since 2014.
He played college football at Division III Shenandoah University. Johnson was a first-team all-Old Dominion Athletic Association linebacker his senior season in 2012 after leading the Hornets with 107 tackles. He was also named to the Roanoke Times’ All-State football team.
High school football practice begins July 29. Johnson’s hire means all the local head football coaching positions are filled.
He is one of five new head football coaches in Prince William County.
