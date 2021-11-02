Osbourn High School senior quarterback Jakari Lewis ran for five touchdowns and threw for another Monday as the Eagles defeated host Osbourn Park 42-6.
Lewis finished with 288 rushing yards on 14 carries. He was 5 of 16 passing for 106 yards and one touchdown, a 51-yard pass to Xavier Williams-Baye.
Osbourn (4-2 in Cedar Run District) closes out the regular season with a 7-3 record, its first winning season since 2011. The Eagles have also qualified for the playoffs for the first time since that 2011 season as well when they went 8-4.
The Virginia High School League will release the first-round playoff pairings Sunday afternoon.
For Osbourn Park (0-5, 2-7), Ryan Westhoff was 10 of 30 passing for 91 yards and a touchdown pass to Nehemiah Rhodes. Rhodes led the Yellow Jackets with five catches for 51 yards.
