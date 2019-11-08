Jakari Lewis ran for 327 yards and four touchdowns on seven carries Thursday night as Osbourn defeated Osbourn Park 50-20 to close out the regular season for both teams.
Lewis scored on runs of 58, 73, 80 and 80 yards.
Quarterback Chance Hollingsworth threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 74 yards on four rushes and one touchdown.
Tyler Black and Raquan Washington caught the touchdown passes for the Eagles (1-4 in Cedar Run District, 3-7 overall).
Freshman Javon Hainey ran for 233 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns for Osbourn Park (0-5, 1-9). Ryan Westhoff threw a touchdown pass to Jackson Mackey for 25 yards.
The annual regular-season series between the two cross-town rivals is now tied 17 wins apiece.
