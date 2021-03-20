Jakari Lewis ran for 155 yards on 21 carries and scored two touchdowns as Osbourn defeated Unity Reed Friday 19-12. Lewis scored off a rushing touchdown and an interception.
On the Eagles’ first possession, Lewis went through the left side of the line, broke a tackle and then outraced the defense for a 73-yard touchdown The kick was no good and the Eagles led 6-0.
On the first possession of the second quarter, Osbourn had a 3rd down and 10 from the 47-yard line and after dropping back to pass Jonathon Ojo took off ran all the way down to the 20 giving the Eagles a great scoring opportunity. However, two plays later the Lions got great pressure on Ojo and his throw in to the end zone was intercepted by Jalen Morrison.
It looked like Morrison might return the interception for a touchdown, but Copeland caught Morrison from behind just past midfield and saved the touchdown.
Late in the first quarter, Unity Reed fumbled deep in its own territory and the Eagles recovered on the Lions 10-yard line.
On their first play, Ojo scrambled to his left and threw a bullet to Nate Williams who was able to keep his feet in bounds in the back corner of the end zone for a touchdown. The two-point conversion failed and the Eagles led 12-0.
Late in the 3rd quarter, the Lions were on their own 43 when quarterback Sean Scott rolled left and under heavy pressure threw a long pass down the left sideline and wide receiver Deshaun Gibson caught a tipped ball near the 30 yard line and then out ran the secondary. The extra point was blocked and the lead was cut to 12-6.
On the Eagles’ first drive of the fourth quarter, they drove down to the Lions 20, but their drive ended on an interception by Jashaun Morrison who won a jump ball with Nate Williams in the end zone.
However on the Lions second play of the drive, Scott rolled left under heavy pressure and then threw the ball toward the sideline that was intercepted by Lewis for a 20-yard pick 6. The kick was good and the Eagles extended their lead to 19-6.
On the Lions next drive on 1st a 10 from on the Eagle 47-yard line, they threw a quick slip screen out to the left to Isaiah Perry who picked up a great block from fellow WR Dashaun Gibson, made one quick move and then went down the Eagles sideline untouched for 47-yard touchdown. Their two-point try failed, but the lead was cut to 19-12.
The Lions got the ball back with just over 5 minutes left in the game, but the Eagles stopped them on downs and then then ran out the clock on their final possession for the 19-12 win. This brings the Eagles record to 2-1 for the season while the Lions fell to 1-3.
