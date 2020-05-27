Over the years, many of Prince William County’s top-rated high school football players have signed with out-of-state Power Five programs. The 2020 class is no exception highlighted by Woodbridge’s Antoine Sampah (LSU), Woodbridge’s Reuben Adams Jr. (Kentucky), Freedom's Vershon Lee (South Carolina) and Patriot’s Tim Baldwin Jr. (Indiana).
In past years, Penn State (Hylton graduate Ricky Slade), Alabama (Woodbridge’s Da’Shawn Hand), Florida State (Hylton’s EJ Levenberry) and Ohio State (Hylton’s Matt Burrell) are among the other schools who have successfully wooed local players from beyond Virginia.
In some cases, these players transferred to other schools or are in the transfer portal at the moment. But they initially chose to play somewhere outside of their home state.
Jalen Stroman’s commitment May 22 to Virginia Tech, however, serves as a reminder the Hokies still have a strong presence in the area. True, they have not signed a local top five state recruit since 2008 when Stonewall Jackson graduate Ryan Williams made his decision official.
Still, Williams’ decision is significant in another way: He is one of 11 graduates from five Prince William County high schools who has signed with the Hokies in the last 13 years. Stroman will make it No. 12 when he signs in December.
No other Power Five school, including Virginia, comes close to that mark. The Cavaliers have signed three local players to scholarships in that same period.
Here is a list of local scholarship players signed by Virginia Tech since 2008:
Quillie Odom (Osbourn Park, 2007. Odom signed with the Hokies out of high school, but then spent a year in prep school before re-signing with them in 2008)
Ryan Williams (Stonewall Jackson, 2008)
Eric Martin (Hylton, 2008)
Travon McMillian (Hylton, 2014)
Greg Stroman (Stonewall Jackson. 2014)
Tim Settle (Stonewall Jackson, 2015)
Reggie Floyd (Stonewall Jackson, 2016)
Eric Kumah (Forest Park, 2016)
Silas Dzansi (Hylton, 2016)
Devante Smith (Stonewall Jackson, 2017)
Josh Fuga (Freedom, 2019)
