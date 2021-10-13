Forest Park High School announced James Bricker as its new activities director Wednesday. Bricker starts Oct. 18.
Bricker, a 2002 Woodbridge High School graduate, comes over from Hylton, where he has taught physical education and health since 2018. He is a former coach and athletic director at Parkside Middle School.
Bricker has taught at Osbourn Park and Forest Park and coached football, wrestling and track.
Bricker replaces Brian Parke, who left to take the same job at Meridian High School (formerly George Mason) in Falls Church. Meridian announced Parke's hire Sept. 8. Parke's start date was slated for Oct. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.