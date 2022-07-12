James Madison University announced Tuesday it has promoted Hylton High School graduate Kayla Cooper Williams to the position of assistant women's basketball coach.
Cooper Williams is a former JMU basketball star. She was chosen as the CAA Defensive Player of the Year twice and is the program record holder for career blocks (314) and is third all-time in rebounds with 1,095. She was also the CAA Rookie of the Year in 2016.
Cooper Williams began her time on the Dukes' basketball staff as a graduate assistant in 2020-21. From there, she became the program's director of player development and recruiting for the 2021-22 season. She was named an as interim assistant coach when former assistant coach Samantha Prahalis-Holmes went on maternity leave.
"I couldn't be more pleased to announce our next addition to our coaching staff," said JMU head women's basketball coach Sean O'Regan. "Kayla has worked extremely hard in her different roles for us the past two years. With her experience of stepping in for Coach Prahalis this last spring, she's well equipped for an assistant coaching role. Her being with this program for the last seven years, there is no one who knows the program better!"
