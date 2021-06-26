After grounding out to shortstop to end the top of the first inning, C.J. Faulkenberry jogged back to the Colgan dugout and uttered the same phrase twice to his teammates: “It’s so fast. It’s so fast.”
Faulkenberry’s comment referred to Madison starting pitcher James Triantos’ fastball and it was a sign of things to come.
Triantos struck out 12 and came within two outs of tossing a perfect game Saturday to lead the host Warhawks to a 2-1 win over Colgan before an overflow crowd that included 1,571 paying fans who came to see the most anticipated matchup of the season. By 2 p.m., 1,187 tickets had already been sold.
By the 6 p.m. game time, fans circled the outside of the stadium and ran three and four rows deep along left-field to form the largest crowd for a Madison baseball game that anyone could remember in years.
The University of North Carolina signee and projected second-round pick in next month’s Major League Baseball amateur draft dominated from start to finish. With a fastball that averages between 91 and 94 miles per hour, Triantos pitched his most complete game of the season as Madison (18-1) won its first state title since 2015 and fifth overall in the program’s illustrious history.
In addition to overpowering Colgan (15-1) at the plate, Triantos also displayed his hitting chops.
Batting lead-off, he went 2 for 2 with a walk and scored both runs. The first came off of Colin Tuft’s single in the first inning and the second off a solo homer (his team-high 12th of the season and a school record) to right centerfield in the third.
His only blemish came in the top of the seventh when Colgan rising junior Brett Renfrow deposited Triantos’ pitch on a 2-2 count over the right centerfield wall for his first homer of the season. Up until that point, Triantos had set down 18 straight Colgan batters.
Triantos stayed composed and proceeded to strike out Faulkenberry and Connor Knox swinging to finish the game tossing 80 pitches, including 57 for strikes, and initiate the celebration by throwing his glove in the air.
“I kept thinking two outs left, two outs left,” said Triantos who was aware he was on the verge of throwing a perfect game but refused to dwell on it.
Madison coach Mark Gjormand said Triantos told him after Tuesday’s state semifinal that he wanted to start the final. Against Lake Braddock Tuesday, Triantos pitched 6.1 innings as a starter and struck out six in the 6-0 win.
Gjormand happily obliged Triantos’ request. In 35 years coaching baseball, Gjormand said Triantos is the best high school player he’s ever seen in Virginia. Scouts Gjormand has spoken with agree. Triantos was certainly popular after the game. While standing in the outfield with his teammates, he signed numerous balls, shirts and caps for fans.
Triantos transferred to Madison after playing as a freshman for St. John's in 2019. There was no season in 2020 due to the pandemic. He reclassified for this school year to graduate from the Vienna school in 2021.
Colgan coach Mike Colangelo had nothing but high praise for Triantos as well. Colangelo coached Triantos in the fall and told him he thought Colgan and Madison had a good chance of meeting in the state final. When that became a reality, Triantos texted Colangelo to remind of the earlier prediction.
“He’s the best player in the state,” Colangelo said. “He killed us tonight.”
Colangelo believed his team had a good game plan coming in and certainly boasted a talented pitching staff to implement it. The Sharks entered the game with a 0.656 ERA this season. Colgan allowed nine earned runs and 25 walks while striking out 146 and recording eight shutouts.
For the most part, the Sharks did an outstanding job silencing a Madison lineup that is dangerous top to bottom and features five Division I commitments or signees. In fact, Gjormand said it was the first time anyone had shut down the bottom of Madison’s batting over. The Warhawks entered the game averaging 10 runs an outing.
Knox, who started the game, struck out five and gave up four hits and the two runs in 4.1 innings. Renfrow came in relief and struck out four without allowing any hits in 1.2 innings.
But two pitches were enough for Madison to take advantage of. After Triantos singled Knox’s third pitch into center, he moved to second on a bunt.
Tuft, who has signed with Virginia, then laced a line drive to right field on a 2-2 count to score Triantos from second for the game’s first run. For the first time since the third inning of their season-opener against Woodbridge April 26, Colgan trailed in a game.
In the third, Knox, as part of the game plan, attempted to throw away from Triantos. But this pitch just hit the corner of the plate, giving Triantos enough room to knock it out of the stadium. As he ran from first to second, Triantos raised his arm and stuck out his right index finger toward the cheering Madison fan base and then stomped on home plate for emphasis with his left foot.
“That’s the difference, those two swings,” Colangelo said.
While disappointed by the outcome, Colgan has a bright future. The Sharks graduate only three players from this year’s team.
“I expect us to be in the state final again next season without a loss,” Colangelo said.
