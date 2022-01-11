BOYS
OSBOURN 47, UNITY REED 36 Tey Barbour had 14 points as Osbourn improved to 6-6 overall and 2-2 in the Cedar Run District.
Sean Scott had 14 for Unity Reed (0-2, 4-6).
Osbourn held Unity Reed to seven fourth-quarter points.
Idiris Johnson scored five of his nine points early in the fourth quarter to extend Osbourn's lead from two to 11 points with four minutes to go. Brendan Ahlers added nine points for Osbourn and Simon Walakira eight.
GAINESVILLE 52, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 38: For Gainesville (1-2 in Cedar Run District, 6-4 overall), Artem Hurtovenko had 14 points and seven rebounds, Phoenix Shahateet 11 points and eight rebounds and Grant Polk 11 points, with nine coming from the 3-point line.
BATTLEFIELD 73, OSBOURN PARK 45: Tay Faison and Trey Terrell each had 13 points for Osbourn Park (1-2 in Cedar Run District, 5-4 overall).
GIRLS
OSBOURN PARK 43, BATTLEFIELD 16: Hailey Kellogg led Osbourn Park (2-0 in Cedar Run District, 7-0 overall) with 11 points.
Sophia Miller had eight points for Battlefield (2-2, 4-6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.